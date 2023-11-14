Badshah pens note after hand-in-hand pic with Mrunal Thakur goes VIRAL: ‘Sorry to disappoint you yet again’

A few days ago, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra hosted a grand Diwali bash in Mumbai that was graced by a number of celebs such as Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Vidya Balan, Suniel Shetty and many others. Rapper Badshah and actress Mrunal Thakur were also present at the party, and yesterday, a picture of them walking hand-in-hand at the bash surfaced, sparking dating speculations. Now, a day later, Badshah has penned a note on Instagram, leaving us wondering if he has addressed the dating rumors.

Did Badshah just address dating rumors with Mrunal Thakur post VIRAL pic?

On Tuesday morning, rapper Badshah took to his Instagram stories to share a note, in which he wrote that he is sorry to disappoint the Internet. While he did not directly mention dating rumors with Mrunal Thakur, he wrote that it’s not what everyone has been thinking.

“Dear Internet, sorry to disappoint you yet again but jaisa aap soch rahe hain waisa nahi hai (It’s not what you’re thinking),” he wrote, followed by laughing emojis.

Check out his Instagram story below!

Badshah and Mrunal Thakur’s viral picture from Shilpa Shetty’s Diwali bash

Meanwhile, the viral picture showed Mrunal and Badshah heading to leave Shilpa’s Diwali party. While the Pippa actress looked gorgeous in a pastel green lehenga, the rapper was seen in a black ethnic outfit. The two were seen holding hands as they exited the bash. In case you haven’t seen the picture yet, check it out below!

Mrunal Thakur’s work front

Mrunal Thakur, who made her Hindi film debut with Tabrez Noorani’s 2018 movie Love Sonia, was last seen in Pippa, starring Ishaan Khatter. The film, which also stars Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan, is a thrilling retelling of the Battle of Garibpur fought between India and Pakistan.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP and Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Roy Kapur Films, and directed by Raja Krishna Menon, the film premiered on Amazon Prime Video on November 10.

