Badshah reacts to his wedding rumours with Isha Rikhi; Says 'This is super..'

Badshah is one of the most loved rappers in town. Every time he launches a song, it takes over social media in no time. Lately, he has been hitting headlines for his wedding rumours with his Punjabi girlfriend Isha Rikhi. It was reported that he will be trying the knot with her soon. On Sunday, the rapper took to social media and reacted to the reports.

Badshah reacts to his marriage reports

Badshah took to his Instagram story and called it 'super lame'. He wrote, "Dear media, I respect you but this is super lame. Im not getting married. Whoever’s feeding you this bullshit needs to find better masala." Have a look:

Earlier, Hindustan Times reported that Badshah will tie the knot with Isha this month. It was also said that they will have a 'gurdwara wedding in north India'. Reports suggest that Badshah has been dating Isha for a year now. The duo allegedly met at a party through a mutual friend and fell in love.

Isha Rikhi is a Punjabi actress and she made her debut in 2013 with the film Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De alongside Sippy Gill and Om Puri. Later in 2018, she made her Bollywood debut with Nawabzaade which featured Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in special appearances.

Badshah was previously married to Jasmine. They got married in 2012 but parted ways in 2019. The duo continues to co-parent their daughter, Jessamy Grace Masih Singh.

Meanwhile, Badshah is popularly known for songs like Paani Paani, Kala Chashma, Jugnu, Garmi, Let's Nacho and others.