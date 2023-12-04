Badshah recalls getting THIS ‘special’ gift from Shah Rukh Khan; regrets not getting it signed by him

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most loved actors and has been ruling Bollywood for more than three decades now. Apart from his onscreen charm and acting skills, he is very well known for his wholeheartedness. He knows how to make one feel special with certain sweet gestures, which makes him even more popular among everyone. In a recent interview, rapper-singer Badshah also talked about his love for King Khan and receiving the PlayStation 5 first in India in the form of a ‘special’ gift from the actor.

Badshah looks back on receiving a 'special' gift from Shah Rukh Khan

In a recent interview with Rajat Sharma on Aap Ki Adalat, a fan asked Badshah if he kept his name after the name inspired by Shah Rukh Khan’s movie title, but what did the actor do for him? In response to this, the Mercy singer had a heartwarming response and recalled a sweet memory associated with the actor.

Badshah opined that Shah Rukh Khan doesn’t have to do anything for him. He has come on earth, and with that, he has done a lot. Among many other people, the rapper called him his ‘biggest fan’ and recalled how once he was asked to make a song for his team. After that, SRK’s manager asked him about the fees, to which the rapper replied, “Main to dhanya ho gaya…mujhe mauka mila kaam karne ka sir ke liye (I’m overwhelmed after getting a chance to work with sir)."

However, King Khan’s manager still insisted on telling him his fees, and the rapper expressed his wish to get a PlayStation 5, which was not launched in India back then. “Maine kahan India mein vo launch nahin hua aur mujhe pehle chahiye sabse pehle (It has not been launched in India yet, but I would want it first in India)”.

He further continues sharing, “Ek hafte mein mujhe sir ka ek message aaya photo ke saath PlayStation ki. Tera saaman ghar pe aake pada hai to kahan bhijvana hai (within a week I got a message from sir with a photo of PlayStation asking the address where it has to be sent)”.

The rapper concluded by stating his regret for not getting his gift signed by the superstar.

