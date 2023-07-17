Badshah recalls when Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan patched up after tiff; reveals details from his meeting

Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan recently made headlines by putting their past differences aside and rekindling their friendship. The two actors, who reportedly had a fallout lasting several years, eventually reconciling. Rapper Badshah had the opportunity to witness their reunion firsthand. In a recent podcast interview, Badshah shared his experience of meeting the Karan Arjun stars, Salman and Shah Rukh after their patch-up, highlighting the special gesture of being treated to biryani by the duo.

The history of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

Salman and Shah Rukh's friendship goes back to the 1990s when they shared the screen in films like Karan Arjun and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. However, their relationship suffered a setback following an incident at actor Katrina Kaif's birthday party in 2008. Reports suggest that their fallout led to a period of estrangement and non-communication between the two stars. It was not until 2013 that they finally reconciled, setting the stage for their renewed friendship.

Badshah’s memorable meeting with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

Recounting his encounter with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, rapper Badshah revealed that the meeting took place backstage at an award show. It was during this time that the two superstars had just patched up, adding an extra layer of significance to the occasion. Badshah's manager informed him that Shah Rukh Khan wanted to meet him, and to his surprise, Salman Khan was also present. As the three of them conversed, Badshah witnessed their camaraderie and shared anecdotes. The highlight of the meeting came when they all sat down to enjoy a meal, with Salman and Shah Rukh graciously feeding Badshah biryani.

On-Screen reunion and upcoming projects of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

Salman and Shah Rukh's reunion has not been limited to personal interactions alone. The two actors recently shared the screen in Sidharth Anand's highly anticipated film, Pathaan. In a special cameo, Salman reprised his iconic character Tiger. This exciting development paved the way for their future project, Salman's much-awaited Tiger 3, where the duo will once again share the spotlight. Meanwhile, Salman Khan also came in Zero and did a song with Shah Rukh Khan.

Future works

Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in a much-anticipated movie Jawan. Meanwhile, Salman Khan will reprise his role as Tiger in Tiger 3.

