Badshah receives hate message from troll after condoling KK's untimely demise

Tu kab marega? Badshah receives an abusive reply after condoling KK's untimely demise.

by I.A.N.S   |  Published on Jun 02, 2022 02:50 PM IST  |  1.9K
Badshah receives hate message from troll after condoling KK's untimely demise
Badshah receives hate message from troll after condoling KK's untimely demise
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

Rapper Badshah received an abusive message after condoling the demise of singer KK.

The playback singer passed away after a live performance in Kolkata on May 31. He was 53.

After his death, many Bollywood celebs paid tribute and Badshah was one among them who shared a picture of the late singer with a broken heart emoji and wrote, "Why".

After his post he received a hate from a Instagram user. The rapper shared screen shot of the message to share what kind of hate they face certain times.

The message read: "Tu kab marega..(When you will die)."

Badshah dropped the screen shot of the message and wrote: "Just to give you an idea what sort of hate we face on an everyday basis."

Also Read: Badshah makes his international debut with J Balvin and Tainy for Voodoo; Watch

Remove Ad X
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!