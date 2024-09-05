Badshah says he wants to end his longstanding feud with Yo Yo Honey Singh; 'This is for my mental peace and...'

In a surprising twist, rapper Badshah made the first move to resolve his long-standing rift with Honey Singh during an event in Dehradun. However, in a later interview, Honey Singh shared that he has no plans to collaborate with Badshah in the future. Addressing the situation, Badshah explained that he had been holding onto unnecessary baggage due to outside noise and decided it was time to let it go.

In a conversation on the YouTube channel Prakhar ke Pravachan, Badshah opened up about his current stance on Honey Singh. When asked about his recent decision to move past their feud, Badshah explained that it was a personal matter, involving unresolved feelings he had carried for years. He shared that he realized he was holding onto something from over a decade ago, which no longer served him. For Badshah, the incident had become a mental burden, and he saw this as an opportunity to free himself from old distractions and grudges. It was a moment of redemption and mental unburdening for him.

He further explained that he has never been one to harbor grudges, so it puzzled him why he continued to hold onto this particular issue. He suggested that the prolonged feud might have been influenced by external noise and subconscious impact, with no effort made to resolve the matter. "This is for my mental peace and the greater vision I have for myself as an artist. Subliminal shots are part of the culture but to give it so much importance, you shouldn’t do it," Badshah added.

Advertisement

Badshah further mentioned that while the feud initially served as motivation, he eventually realized it was becoming a detrimental force, akin to a tumor, affecting his present and future. He has moved past much of the psychological impact and decided not to let it influence his actions. In his heart and mind, he has chosen to disregard the feud and let it remain in the past.

During an event in Dehradun in May, Badshah paused his performance to address his past issues with Honey Singh. He acknowledged holding a grudge in the past but expressed his desire to move on, emphasizing that there were more people ready to create division than to mend relationships. Badshah conveyed that he is leaving that chapter behind and extending his best wishes to Honey Singh. Following the event, he took to X to reaffirm his commitment to peace and progress, underscoring his intention to move forward positively.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with The Lallantop, Honey Singh was asked about the possibility of collaborating with former associates Raftaar and Badshah. Honey expressed his respect for Raftaar, acknowledging his talent and origins from humble beginnings, despite their past issues.

Honey emphasized that if given the chance, he would collaborate with Raftaar, Lil Golu, and Ikka, as they are emerging stars from the streets. However, he made it clear that a collaboration with Badshah is not on the horizon. When asked about his feelings towards Badshah, Honey said, "Naarazgi apno se hoti hai, paraayo se nahi.. Client se nahi."

The ongoing feud between Badshah and Honey Singh dates back to 2009, after both artists left the rap group Mafia Mundeer, which also included Raftaar, Ikka, and Lil' Golu. The conflict further escalated when Honey Singh, at a press event for his film Zorawar, made a derogatory comparison of Badshah to a Nano car, a comment that deeply hurt Badshah, who had once been a close friend of Singh.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Yo Yo Honey Singh is in no mood to mend his 15-year-long feud with Badshah; has THIS to say about Raftaar’s diss tracks against him