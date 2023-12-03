Badshah spotted partying with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir amid dating rumors; see NEW post

Off lately, dating rumors of popular singer rapper Badshah and Pakistani actress Hania Aamir have been quite rife. It all started when the rapper was in Dubai, where he met the actress. Several pictures and videos of their hanging out together were shared by the actress on her social media, soon after these pictures went viral; internet started speculating if the duo is dating. Now, yet again, Hania shared a series of pictures of them partying together amidst dating rumors.

Hania Aamir gives peek into their latest outing with Badshah

A while back, Pakistani actress Hania Aamir took to her social media handle and shared a series of pictures with Badshah and friends as they can be seen hanging out and partying together. These pictures added fuel to the fire amidst the speculations of them being in a relationship, which are already rife.

Sharing the post, she didn’t caption it but let the emoji do the talking and dropped a tea cup emoji.

Have a look:

Badshah and Hania Aamir's fun banter in the comments section

Reacting to the post, Badshah seemingly added a touch of an inside joke as he wrote, “OJLE NU” and Hania replied stating, “@badboyshah never let this die.”

A multi-picture post begins with Hania flashing a wide smile for the camera as she caught in a candid moment. Up next, is a peek into their scrumptious food. The third post is a short video where Badshah can be seen breaking into a hysterical laughter and actress gives expressions as of giving up. She is heard saying, “Mujhe nahin khelna, main jaa rahi hun, vaapas jaa rahi hun (I give up, and I am going back)”.

The fourth picture is a captivating glimpse of the surroundings followed by a couple of candid photos of the rumored couple smiling wide for the camera sitting on their chairs. Up next is a short video of the duo as they were caught on camera during a fun conversation. The next photo gives a glimpse of Badshah and Haia posing with their friends, which also features Punjabi singer Karan Aujla. The post concludes with an amusing video of Hania grooving on a Punjabi song.

A couple of days back, Hania had crafted a multi-picture post as she hung out in a mall with the rapper. As of now, the two have yet not reacted to the rumors.

