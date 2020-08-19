Badshah summoned by Mumbai crime branch again post discrepancies in the rapper's earlier statements

The rapper had earlier recorded his statement in the fake social media followers scam. Now, the latest news reports state that Mumbai crime branch has found discrepancies in the rapper's earlier statements and they have summoned Badshah again for questioning.

Now, news reports also add that the rapper will have to answer nearly 238 questions. The news reports further add that Mumbai crime branch in its summons to Badshah have stated that the accused in the fake social media followers scam had created fake profiles on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube etc to create fake performance statistics which would show fake followers, likes and comments. Mumbai crime branch reportedly states that it has a reason to believe that Badshah is aware of certain things in the fake social media followers scam, but the rapper in trying to derail the investigation by holding back facts and details about the case.

The Mumbai crime branch reportedly believes that Badshah is trying to suppress material facts in the case. The news reports also stated that Mumbai crime branch will look into the user views that the rapper's song Pagal Hai got. Badshah had reportedly claimed that his song got 75 million views in one day. But this claim was reportedly refuted by Google.

