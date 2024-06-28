Badtameez Gill: Vaani Kapoor heads to UK for second shooting schedule; calls comedy genre ‘fun and challenging’

Vaani Kapoor is among the most popular actresses in Bollywood. She is all set to charm the audiences with her upcoming comedy-drama film, Badtameez Gill. Earlier this year in May, Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that the film set in Bareilly and London will also star Aparshakti Khurana and Paresh Rawal in important roles.

Meanwhile, the actress has now headed to the UK for the second schedule of the film.

Vaani Kapoor is excited about the second schedule of Badtameez Gill

Vaani Kapoor is keeping it really busy following her upcoming dramedy, Badtameez Gill. The actress who will be working for its second schedule in the UK expressed her excitement about working on “an exciting filming experience.”

She further added that she is happy that the film will present her in a new avatar. Calling it a “significant” project, the actress also expressed her gratitude towards her producers for bestowing their trust in her “acting abilities” by supporting films with her in the lead role. “I’m committed to giving it my best and showcasing my range as an artist,” she said.

Vaani Kapoor on exploring comedy genre with Badtameez Gill

In addition to this, the Shamshera actress is elated to discover the comedy genre with Badtameez Gill.

“I'm also exploring a genre that I haven't had the chance to dive into that much, which is both fun and challenging for me as an actor. Comedy, especially family-friendly comedies that everyone can enjoy together, is a genre I love. I'm thoroughly enjoying shooting for Badtameez Gill,” said Vaani on a concluding note.

Exclusive details about Badtameez Gill

It is important to mention here that Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that Stree 2 actor Aparshakti Khurana will be seen as Vaani’s brother, while Paresh Rawal will be taking up Vaani’s father’s role in the film. The coming-of-age movie is directed by Navjot Gulati.

The film is being produced by Nickky Bhagnani, Viicky Bhagnani, Ankur Takrani, Vinay Aggarwal, and Akshad Ghone.

For those unknown, Gulati has penned films like Running Shaadi and Ginny Weds Sunny and helmed movies like Jai Mummy Di and others.

Vaani Kapoor's work front

On the work front, Vaani was last seen in 2022 released, Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera. Directed by Karan Malhotra, the film also had Sanjay Dutt, Ronit Roy, Saurabh Shukla, Ashutosh Rana and more.

Additionally, she also has Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein, poised to release on September 6, 2024.

