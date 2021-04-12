BAFTA 2021: Iconic Indian actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor amongst few who were given tribute posthumously

Hindi cinema giants Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor leave a much larger footprint in the world of cinema as both icons were given tribute at the 74th BAFTA held in Royal Albert Hall, London.

Hindi cinema lost two iconic stars in Irrfan Khan and in 2020. Both legends battled a long-form disease and eventually passed away leaving the nation with a heavy heart. Irrfan particularly has worked extensively in Hollywood in films like Life of Pi, Jurassic World, and Inferno to name a few. Rishi Kapoor has left an incredible footprint in the world of cinema through nearly 5 decades and over a hundred films. Both iconic superstars were given tribute at the 74th BAFTA held on Sunday night at Royal Albert Hall, London.

BAFTA had compiled a video tribute for the icons who left the world including Sean Connery, Kirk Douglas, Ian Holm, and Barbara Windsor to name a few from the list of 40 actors, writers, directors, producers, and technicians. Chadwick Boseman aka The Black Panther in Marvel Cinematic Universe was also included in the tribute with Indian icons Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor. BAFTA used the dialogue of Irrfan from Life of Pi to tribute the actor. BAFTA also included the royalty in the homage by tributing Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh who passed away on 9 April.

April 2020 became an extremely sad month for Hindi cinema fans as Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor passed away one day apart from each other. Both actors left a legacy that is being carried forward by their sons and Babil Khan respectively. Ranbir is certainly one of the biggest stars of this nation whose success and influence were experienced by Rishi Kapoor for over a decade. Irrfan’s son Babil has recently announced his debut in Hindi film with Tripti Dimri in Qala, produced by under Clean Slate Filmz and directed by Anvita Dutt who made a wonderful directorial debut with Bulbbul.

