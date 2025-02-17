BAFTAs 2025: Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light loses Best Film Not in the English Language category to THIS film

Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light made a mark at the 2025 BAFTA Awards with its nomination in the Best Film Not in the English Language category. Starring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam, the film, however, lost the award to Emilia Pérez.

Yes, you heard that right! The Best Film Not in the English Language category award at the 2025 BAFTAs went to Emilia Pérez, the Spanish crime musical that has been sweeping awards this season. Not only did it take home the BAFTA, but it also leads with the most nominations at the upcoming Academy Awards.

Meanwhile, All We Imagine As Light earned widespread acclaim for its heartfelt narrative and stunning cinematography. Directed by Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine As Light features Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam in key roles and is available for streaming on JioHotstar.

Set in Mumbai, the film follows Nurse Prabha, whose life takes a turn when she receives an unexpected gift from her estranged husband, while her roommate, Anu, navigates her relationship with her boyfriend amidst the chaos of the city. Despite its critical acclaim, the film missed out on a win at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards.

Though All We Imagine As Light didn’t secure a victory, its nomination reflects the growing recognition of Indian independent cinema on the global stage. Payal Kapadia’s directorial debut has received widespread praise since its Cannes premiere, where it won the second-best award and earned rave reviews.

The film was also named Best International Film by the New York Film Critics Circle and won the same honor at the Gotham Awards. Additionally, All We Imagine As Light topped Sight and Sound magazine’s annual list of the 50 best movies of the year.

Advertisement

The BAFTA Awards 2025 will be LIVE streamed on Lionsgate Play. In India, you can catch the award ceremony on February 17, 2025, from 12:30 AM to 3:30 AM IST. The event will take place at the Royal Albert Hall in London, starting at 7 PM on February 16 (London time). David Tennant will be hosting the prestigious ceremony.