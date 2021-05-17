Baghban actor Saahil Chadha & wife meet with an accident and sustain injuries after being hit by an ambulance

Actor Saahil Chadha and his wife were coming after attending a cousin's wedding when the incident happened.

Bollywood actor Saahil Chadha and his wife Promila recently met with an accident. The couple has sustained injuries as they were hit by an ambulance. The incident occurred on Wednesday. As reported the couple was walking towards their car which was parked behind St Xavier’s College when suddenly an ambulance hit them from behind. The actor was dragged for two feet and suffered injuries on his leg and thigh. His wife has two fractures on her leg. The actor is admitted to hospital and his wife is staying with her cousin.

Hindustan Times reported the actor saying that the police have arrested the driver. He also mentioned that as he practices Buddhism and feels that the worse incident has been averted in my life. “I am under observation for the next few days no doubt, but God has been kind. Whatever happened was extremely shocking and scary,” he added. He is very popular for playing the role of one of Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini’s sons in the film Baghban. Apart from him Sameer Soni, Aman Verma, Nasir Kazi were also seen in the film.

To note, the actor and his wife had also tested positive for COVID 19. They were under home quarantine for 20 days. He was last seen in Ajay Bahl’s Section 375. The film starred Richa Chadha and Akshaye Khanna in lead roles. The actor has been part of popular films like Thodi Life Thoda Magic, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron.

Credits :Republic World

