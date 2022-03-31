'Bahu Kab Aa Rahi Hai?' Neetu Kapoor REACTS as paps ask about Ranbir and Alia Bhatt's wedding

The buzz around Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding has been around for a long time now. Ever since the couple proclaimed their love for each other, fans have been excitedly waiting to see them take the next big step. And today, Ranbir Kapoor’s mother and actress Neetu Kapoor was asked by the paparazzi, “Bahu kab aa rahi hai? (When is your daughter-in-law coming?)”. Hearing this question, Neetu Kapoor smiled, and then looked up, with her hands towards the sky, signaling that it all depends on God’s will.

Recently, reports have been abuzz that Ranbir and Alia are all set to tie the knot in April. A source close to India Today informed that there is a strong buzz in the industry that Ranbir and Alia will get married in April 2022. Also, the Jagga Jasoos actor’s mom Neetu Kapoor was recently spotted at ace designer Manish Malhotra’s store and even Manish was spotted in their house. Apparently, the couple has even asked for free dates from their respective film shoots for the big day.

Take a look at Neetu Kapoor's reaction when asked about Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's wedding:

However, in a recent interaction with the media, Ranbir denied these rumours and said that Alia and he are hopefully getting married at the end of the year. “No, not in April. But hopefully soon. Hopefully by the end of the year, don’t know, we haven’t planned yet. I think, I think we (me and Alia) are very instinctive people and we are very much in love," said the Brahmastra actor.

Pinkvilla got in touch with Alia’s father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. When asked if rumours of Alia and Ranbir getting married in April are true, he denied the speculations. “Rumours. They have been going on and on for a long long time,” the acclaimed filmmaker stated. In an earlier conversation with us, Rima Jain too had said, “Hum log ne kuch prepare hi nahin kiya toh shaadi kaise itni jaldi hogi (We haven’t prepared anything yet, so how will the wedding happen so soon?). It will be shocking for me also if it’s true. Wedding will definitely happen, but I don’t know when.”

