‘Bahut bahut hassaya...’: Varun Dhawan shares his review on Fukrey 3; lauds cast for ‘wacked film’

If you have watched the other two films of the Fukrey franchise, it’s obvious you have high expectations from Fukrey 3. The fact that the movie stars actors like Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha, and Pankaj Tripathi who have already proved their mettle in comedy makes cinephiles even more curious. Well, if you are planning to watch the movie soon then you might consider what Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has to say about the comic caper.

Varun Dhawan shares his review on Fukrey 3

Earlier when the trailer of Fukrey 3 was released, several Bollywood celebrities, including Salman Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Varun Dhawan, took to social media to extend their warm wishes and express their excitement for the film. Now, when the movie has been released theatrically, Bhediya actor Varun Dhawan was among the first who watched the fun entertainer and gave his review about director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba’s movie. Taking to his Instagram stories, Varun reposted Fukrey star Varun Sharma’s post that showcased the reviews of critics and news publications.

Sharing his two cents on the movie, Dhawan penned, “@pulkitsamrat good to see back on screen buddy u were great. @oyemanjot bahut bahut hassaya aapne. The gang is back in theatres. Really had fun watching this wacked our film jaldi dekho @fukravarun chuchaaaa paaaji hamesha dil jeet leta ho haha.”

Take a look at his post:

More about Fukrey 3

Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, the movie is the third installment of the Fukrey franchise, after Fukrey and Fukrey Returns. The film that was theatrically released today, September 28, shows the cast venturing on a hilarious journey for the better good of society.

Varun Dhawan’s work front

Jugjugg Jeeyo and Bhediya were the two movies that took center stage for the talented actor back in 2022. This year, he shared the screen with Janhvi Kapoor in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal and made a cameo appearance in the song Heart Throb in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Varun Dhawan has currently collaborated with Jawan director Atlee Kumar for the movie titled VD18. He is also reportedly going to be a part of Citadel India, a part of the American TV series Citadel which starred Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

ALSO READ: Fukrey 3 Movie Review: A comic entertainer driven by smart writing, witty gags and quirky one liners