Baiju Bawra: Nayanthara to join Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ambitious project?

Nayanthara, the lady superstar of South cinema made a grand debut in Bollywood with the recent blockbuster, Jawan. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer, which has now emerged as one of the all-time biggest box office successes of Hindi cinema, featured the celebrated actress in the role of Narmada Rai, a fierce police officer.

Interestingly, the recent reports by Times Of India suggest that Nayanthara is now already in talks for her second outing in Bollywood. If the reports are to be believed, the Jawan actress is being considered to play a pivotal role in Baiju Bawra, the musical period drama helmed by senior filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Nayanthara to play a key role in Baiju Bawra?

According to the latest reports by Times Of India, the master craftsman has approached Nayanthara to play a key role in Baiju Bawra, which popular Bollywood star Ranveer Singh in the titular role. The musical period drama will feature National award-winner Alia Bhatt as the female lead, and the reports suggest that the South superstar is not replacing her.

Instead, Nayanthara has been approached to play an important role in the film, alongside leads Ranveer and Alia. However, the TOI reports suggest that she has not signed the dotted line, yet. As per the updates, both the makers of Baiju Bawra are currently busy working on the terms and conditions. Reportedly, Nayanthara and her husband, director Vignesh Shivan had met Sanjay Leela Bhansali in March 2023, to discuss the possibilities of a collaboration. If things go as planned, the actress might come on board for Baiju Bawra, along with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

