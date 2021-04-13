Baisakhi 2021: Veer Zaara’s Aisa Des Hai Mera to Agnee’s O Aayee Baisakhi, 5 songs to celebrate the festival

On the occasion of Baisakhi, we have jotted down 5 songs to rejoice the season of harvest. Take a look at the classic Bollywood songs.

Baisakhi is celebrated as a harvest festival across the country. The occasion marks the beginning of Hindu solar New Year. Each year, the festival is celebrated either on 13th or 14th in the month of April as per the Gregorian calendar. This year, the occasion is celebrated today, on April 13. For the uninitiated, people organize satsangs and nagar kirtan to enjoy the festive spirit. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and the most recent hike in cases around the country, people would be engaging in the festivities at home.

In order to make the occasion of Baisakhi special, we have jotted down 5 songs to rejoice the festive spirit with your family and loved ones:

Aisa Des Hai Mera

When it comes to the iconic Baisakhi song, Veer Zaara’s Aisa Des Hai Mera tops the chart. The song features the melodious voices of singing legends Udit Narayan, Lata Mangeshkar, Gurdas Mann and Pritha Majumder who teamed up to bring the classic song to life.

O Jatta Aai Baisakhi

The song which is performed by Mohammed Rafi and Mukesh, featured a Baisakhi celebration while paying tribute to the brave soldiers of our country.

O Aayee Baisakhi

Agnee’s O Aayee Baisakhi was beautifully crafted by the iconic singers Alka Yagnik, Mohammed Aziz, Suresh Wadkar. The colourful song featured a traditional dance performance by dancers as they celebrated the festival.

Mere Desh Ki Dharti

The classic tune, which was sung by Mahendra Kapoor for the film Upkar, showcases the roles played by the farmers. The song is beyond perfect for the occasion of Baisakhi.

Dukh Bhare Din Beete Re Bhaiya

The song Dukh bhare din beete re bhaiya from Mother India celebrates the season of harvest by drawing light on the importance of farming. The song was sung by Asha Bhosle and showed people celebrating abundant harvest.

