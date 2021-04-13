Baisakhi & Gudi Padwa 2021: Amitabh Bachchan to Akshay Kumar, Bollywood celebs extend wishes to fans

On the occasion of Baisakhi and Gudi Padwa, several celebs took to social media to send wishes to fans

April 13 marks a special day in India as it marks different occasion across the country. While the north Indians celebrate it as Baisakhi, for Maharashtra it is Gudi Padwa, which is the beginning of a new year and for people in Karnataka and Telangana, it is celebrated as Ugadi. On this special occasion, the social media is abuzz with wishes on the different festivals from all across the world. Amid this, Bollywood celebs also took to their social media handles to send wishes to the fans on the occasion of Baisakhi and Gudi Padwa.

Amitabh Bachchan took to micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote, “What a Blessed Day. Gudi padva on April 13 2021. Baisakhi on April 13, 2021. First Navratra on April 13, 2021. Ugadi on April 13, 2021. Ramzan on April 13, 2021. Blessings of Waheguru, Mata Rani, Ganesh, Brahma and Allah on the same day.” Filmmaker also tweeted about the same and wished for everyone’s good health. He wrote, “On this auspicious day I pray for everyone’s good Heath.... peace of mind and prosperity.... big love always”.

On the other hand, shared a throwback video with from one of their movies wherein they were seen romancing each other. She captioned the video as, “On this auspicious day I pray for everyone’s good Heath.... peace of mind and prosperity.... big love always.” Akshay also tweeted about the festive day and wrote, “नव संवत्सर —विक्रम संवत् 2078 की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं My best wishes to every one for "Nav samvatsar- Vikram Samvat 2078" Happy Gudi Padwa, Samvatsar Padvo, Yugadi, Ugadi, Cheti Chand, Navreh, Baisakhi, Naba Barsha, Bihu, Vishu, Puthandu, Cheiraoba, Pana Sankranti to all”.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma extends Baisakhi and Gudi Padwa wishes to fans; Urges everyone to stay indoors and safe

Here’s a look at celeb wishes for Baisakhi and Gudi Padwa:

On this auspicious day I pray for everyone’s good Heath.... peace of mind and prosperity.... big love always ....pic.twitter.com/AdR3Qw8Iq4 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 13, 2021

T 3873 - What a Blessed Day.

Gudi padva on April 13 2021

Baisakhi on April 13, 2021

First Navratra on April 13, 2021

Ugadi on April 13, 2021

Ramzan on April 13, 2021. _Blessings of Waheguru, Mata Rani, Ganesh, Brahma and Allah on the same day._ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 13, 2021

नव संवत्सर —विक्रम संवत् 2078 की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं My best wishes to every one for "Nav samvatsar- Vikram Samvat 2078" Happy Gudi Padwa, Samvatsar Padvo, Yugadi, Ugadi, Cheti Chand, Navreh, Baisakhi, Naba Barsha, Bihu, Vishu, Puthandu, Cheiraoba, Pana Sankranti to all — (@akshaykumar) April 13, 2021

Share your comment ×