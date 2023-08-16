Bajao Trailer: Raftaar looks promising as he marks his acting debut in the musical comedy series as Babbar

After winning hearts with his impeccable rapping skills, the OG Rap God of Indian hip-hop – Raftaar is now all set to bowl over the audience with his acting chops with his debut web series, Bajao. Directed by Shiva Varma, Bajao is an upcoming musical comedy series which rapper Raftaar, Tanuj Virwani, Sahil Vaid, Sahil Khattar, and Bigg Boss 13 fame Mahira Sharma. Amidst the hype and excitement over the series and Raftaar’s acting debut, the makers have finally dropped the official trailer of Bajao.

On Wednesday, the rapper took his fans and social media followers by surprise as he dropped the official trailer of his upcoming OTT venture on Instagram. While sharing the trailer, he wrote, “Babbar ka angaar aur sher ki dahaad, chupaye nahi chupta! #BajaoOnJioCinema, streaming free 25th Aug onwards.”

Led by Raftaar, Tauj Virwani, Sahil Vaid, and Sahil Khattar, the trailer of the upcoming musical comedy series, Bajao, gives a quick glimpse into the hilarious journey of three filmmakers friends who want to make their presence felt in the Punjabi music industry.

The trailer video starts with Raftaar performing on the stage in music concerts. He can be seen stealing the show with his swag and the crowd cheers and goes gaga for him as he spits powerful words on the mic. The audience is then introduced to his character Raftaar’s character, Babbar.

After Babbar, the three friends – Ved, Dhaari, and Cookie, the characters played by Tanuj, Sahil Khatter, and Sahil Vaid, are introduced. Set against the backdrop of Delhi, the musical comedy series is a hilarious rollercoaster ride that takes an ugly turn when the trio, Ved, Dhaari, and Cookie, get entrusted with a bag of Rs. 2 crores to shoot a music video of Punjab’s most famous rapper, Babbar, played by Raftaar.

However, a night of revelry leads to total madness, and the trio wakes up with no memory, the bag missing, and the rapper mysteriously absent. What follows next is chaos full of twists and hilarious mishaps. The teaser video of Bajao then ends with Raftaar's dialogue, "Beta iss jungle mein ek sher tha, hai, or rahega, Babbar".

While navigating the world of Punjabi Pop music, the trio also finds themselves swamped with crazy challenges that seem impossible to overcome and even encounter ruthless gangsters. Besides Raftaar, Tanuj Virwani, Sahil Khattar, and Sahil Vaid, Mahira Sharma, Adinath Kothare, and Monalisa will also be seen in the musical comic web series.

Presented by Jio Studios, and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Pragya Singh, and Vijendra Sahaani, Bajao is directed by Shiva Varma and Saptaraj Chakraborty, and written by Nikhil Sachan. It will start streaming on August 25 on a popular OTT platform.

