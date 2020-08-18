Baji Rao I Birth Anniversary: Did you know Ranveer Singh wasn’t first choice for lead role in Bajirao Mastani?

Ranveer Singh won a million of hearts with his performance as Peshwa Bajirao in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani and is said to be one of his most cherished acts so far.

Bollywood has always been inclined towards period drama and we have seen several interesting historical stories being unfolded on the silver screen. Amid this, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2015 release Bajirao Mastani starring , and has won a million of hearts. The movie was the talk of the town since inception and emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters on Bollywood. Besides, it also re-introduced us to the braveheart Maratha warrior Baji Rao I. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial witnessed Ranveer playing the Peshwa Bajirao and he did win hearts with a stellar performance.

Interestingly, it’s Baji Rao I’s birth anniversary today and we are becoming nostalgic about Ranveer’s performance in Bajirao Mastani. But did you know the Dil Dhadakne Do star wasn’t the first choice for Bajirao’s role? Bhansali was keen to cast and Aishwarya as the lead in the movie. However, things didn’t work as planned. Later, the filmmaker also thought of casting stars like , and . But destiny certainly had different plans and we are glad the role went to Ranveer.

The actor left no stone unturned to give his best shot for the role, be it locking himself in a hotel room to study the character, watching Marathi movies, studying Russell Crowe’s Gladiator and even going bald for the movie. Undoubtedly, Ranveer made the character of Bajirao come alive on the silver screen in the best possible way and turned out to be an amazing ode to the Maratha warrior.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s BTS pic from Bajirao Mastani will make you want to see them on screen again

Share your comment ×