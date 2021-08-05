Bajirao Mastani to Jodhaa Akbar: Vote for your favourite historical biopic

Bollywood and its love affair with historical heroes has given us many films in the recent past. The trend of biopics being made in Bollywood isn't new, and we are all well aware of that. In the past few years, many biopics on Indian warriors have been made and were appreciated by the audiences as well. Some had a great storyline, while others had great actors who got into the skin of the character and made us transport into their world. We have listed down 5 historical movies of all time and want you to vote for your favourite historical biopic amongst them.

1) Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

, and Kajol starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior created a huge hype even before it's release. The movie was based on the life of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare, who was one of Shivaji Maharaj's biggest strengths. From the grandeur of the Maratha empire to the face off between Ajay and Saif, everything about this film strikes the right chord with the audience and made it an instant hit. Also, not to forget, watching Kajol and Ajay together on the silver screen after many years was definitely a visual treat for the fans.

2) Kesari

Whenever comes out with a patriotic-themed movie, it sure takes all the audiences to a different world. Kesari was one such movie that gave goosebumps to all the viewers. This movie was based on the events leading to the Battle of Saragarhi, a battle between 21 soldiers of the 36th Sikhs of the British Indian Army and 10,000 Afridi and Orakzai Pashtun tribesmen in 1897. From the songs to the acting to the sets, everything about this film was beyond good.

3) Jodhaa Akbar

Ashutosh Gowariker directed the 2008 film Jodhaa Akbar, an Indian epic historical romance starring Hrithik Roshan and . This magical jodi filled the silver screen with love. The film centres on the romance between the Mughal emperor Jalal-ud-din Muhammad Akbar and the princess Jodha Bai, who initially get married for their province but then fall in love. The songs of this movie are still a part of many playlists, and it is hard to imagine anyone else as Jodha and Akbar for the fans after watching these two.

4) Bajirao Mastani

From the casting of this film to the storyline of this film, everything grabbed headlines, and fans couldn't have witnessed a better version of Bajirao Mastani. This , and Priyanka Chopra Jonas starrer was grand in every sense. The story of the film was based on the life of Peshwa Bajirao who was married to Kashibai, but later falls in love with Mastani. It revolves around how they struggle to make their love triumph amid opposition from his conservative family.

5) Mangal Pandey: The Rising

This film was based on the life of Mangal Pandey, an Indian soldier known for helping to spark the Indian Rebellion of 1857. The lead role was played by Aamir Khan. He is known for his perfection, and we saw him getting into the skin of Mangal Pandey's character. This film also stars Ameesha Patel and Rani Mukerji.

Now we've listed 5 historical biopics, tell us your favourite one amongst these.

