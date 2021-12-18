Bajirao Mastani turns 6: 5 iconic scenes from Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone’s epic love saga that won hearts

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been one of the most talked about and sizzling pairs in Bollywood. The two not just make a beautiful pair off screen and dish out major relationship goals but they are also a treat to watch in one frame on the big screen. Interestingly, Ranveer and Deepika have given three blockbuster hits so far and each of them went on to win millions of hearts. Among these was the 2015 release Bajirao Mastani which was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The movie happens to be a historical romance drama that narrated the story of Maratha warrior Peshwa Bajirao and his second wife Mastani. This Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial featured Ranveer Singh in the role of Peshwa Bajirao while Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone as Kashibai and Mastani respectively. From Ranveer’s bald look to his skills with the sword to Deepika’s brave and fierce avatar, Priyanka’s grace, the larger than life characters, battle scenes and more, everything about Bajirao Mastani went on to make the headlines. And while the movie clocks six years of the release today, here’s a look at some of the best scenes from Bajirao Mastani that will make you fall in love with this masterpiece once again.

Bajirao proves his skill to become the Peshwa

One of the most thrilling moments in the historical drama was when Bajirao was asked to prove his eligibility in front of the court to become the next Peshwa. While he was given a difficult task for the same, he not just went on to prove his skills, his dialogue - “Cheete ki chaal, baaz kin azar aur Bajirao ki talvaar par sandeh nahi karte. Kabhi bhi maat de sakte hain” - also went on to win hearts. Ranveer’s swag as Bajirao was unmissable.

Mastani confesses her love for Peshwa in Chhatrapati’s court

This scene featured Mastani facing the Chhatrapati wherein the latter expressed his gratitude for saving Peshwa’s life. And when the Chhatrapati asked her to make a wish and ask for a gift, Mastani replies, “Peshwa”. While Deepika’s performance as Mastani did win a lot of appreciation, there is a different fan following for her dialogue “Kiski talvaar pe sar rakhu ye bata do mujhe. Ishq karna agar khata hai toh saza do mujhe”.

Bajirao and Mastani’s unusual wedding

While Mastani dared to confess his love for Peshwa in the court, the latter went on to confront her about the same. He also warned him about the consequences and difficulties she will face if she got married to him. And while Mastani remains undeterred, the two have the most unusual wedding wherein Bajirao said, “Duniya hum dono ko ek hi naam se yaad rakhegi, Bajirao Mastani”.

Kashibai expresses her disappointment and pain with Bajirao

Priyanka Chopra did a great job as Kashibai in the movie and made the role unforgettable with her panache. While her chemistry with Ranveer was one of the key elements of the movie, the scene wherein she shared her pain with Peshwa touched many hearts. This iconic scene was made memorable not just by Priyanka’s brilliant performance but also with her dialogue, “Aap humse humari zindagi maang lete, hum aapko khush khushi de dete. Par aapne toh humse humara guroor hi cheen liya”.

Kashibai accepts Mastani and invites her for the Padwa festival

It was indeed a treat to watch Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra in one frame. While both the actresses did complete justice to their respective roles, the scene wherein the two shared the screen was indeed an iconic one. In this scene, Kashibai was seen inviting Mastani for the Padwa festival. However, she also expresses her pain to her before accepting her wholeheartedly. The scene touched millions of hearts as Priyanka’s grace added a different charm to the scene.

