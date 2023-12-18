Bajirao Mastani turns 8: When Ranveer Singh revealed he encountered Peshwa Bajirao’s ghost; called it 'trippy'

Bajirao Mastani hit the big screens in 2015 with Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, and Deepika Padukone as the main cast. This film beautifully portrays the life of the Maratha warrior Peshwa Bajirao. Today, on December 18, we celebrate eight years since its release.

Let's take a trip down memory lane on the anniversary of the movie's release and remember the time when Ranveer Singh had a mind-blowing experience on set. He strongly believed that he encountered the spirit of Peshwa Bajirao, which gave him quite a scare. It was definitely one of the toughest days of shooting for him, and the incident completely freaked him out.

‘I don’t know what made me think of it’: Ranveer Singh on feeling Peshwa Bajirao’s spirit’s presence on the sets of Bajirao Mastani

During an old interview with Deccan Chronicle, Ranveer Singh recounted a fascinating incident that occurred while filming Bajirao Mastani. He revealed that he believed he had come face to face with the spirit of Peshwa Bajirao, the character he portrayed in the movie. Interestingly, a week before this encounter, Singh had a passing thought about encountering the warrior's spirit and connecting with him.

Although the thought quickly faded away, it resurfaced a week later when Singh claimed to have witnessed a peculiar sight on the set. He described seeing a black wall covered in white dust that had taken the shape of Bajirao, complete with a turban, eyes, nose, mustache, and arms. It was truly an extraordinary experience, he added.

Elaborating on the same, he had told the news portal earlier, “I started to think what if I encounter his ghost and connect to his spirit and all. I don’t know what made me think of it. But it was the following week that I felt it actually happen. I had a tough task ahead of me on that day of shoot and I was praying hard to get it right. There was a black wall on the sets on which some white dust had settled and formed the pattern in the shape of Bajirao’s figure. It had the turban, the eyes, nose, the mooch and the arms. The resemblance was for all to see.”

He proceeded to add how the incident had left him completely shaken as he himself was not a believer in ghosts earlier. Calling it a ‘trippy experience’, Ranveer had shared that the incident had freaked him out and called the day as one of the most difficult shoot days. He mentioned how his gut feeling alerted him about the spirit’s presence.

“It was a very trippy experience and I completely freaked out. I recall it as one of the most difficult days of the shoot. I thought I felt some kind of presence and something told me it’s him,” the actor had said.

More about Bajirao Mastani

The film was released in 2015 and it showcased the love triangle between the Maratha warrior, his first wife Kashibai, and his second wife Mastani. In Bajirao Mastani, while Ranveer Singh essayed the character of Peshwa Bajirao, Deepika Padukone was seen as Mastani. On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra played the character of the ruler’s first wife, Kashibai.

Soon after its release, the movie was quick to emerge as a commercial success. Apart from its gripping storyline, its soundtracks were also lauded by many.

