Bajirao Mastani's Kashibai to Barfi's Jhilmil: Priyanka Chopra names the complex characters played by her

Jonas is now a known name not only in Bollywood but also in Hollywood. The actress is currently earning praise for her stint in the recently released film We Can Be Heroes. While we await further releases of the actress for the next year, she reflects back at something that she has been extremely proud of in her latest Instagram post. That’s because the global icon talks about some important characters that she has played in her movies.

Yes, that’s right. Priyanka names the three most amazing and complex characters that she played at different points in time. While adding that she portrayed them with depth, conflict, and resilience, the actress also gives credit to the directors of the three films while calling them ‘institutions in themselves.’ So the three characters are Kashibai (Bajirao Mastani) by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Susanna (7 Khoon Maaf) by Vishal Bharadwaj, and Jhilmil (Barfi) by Anurag Basu. She also tags the rest of the star cast of the films in the post.

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has already completed 20 years in Bollywood. Meanwhile, she has some big-budget movies lined up in her kitty as of now. One of them is Matrix 4 for which she went to Germany for a shooting schedule some time ago. She had been shooting for Text for You for the past few days. Apart from that, the actress also has The White Tiger lined up that features Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav. The Ramin Bahrani directorial is scheduled for a Netflix release.

