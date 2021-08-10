Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 5 reasons why Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s earnest reporter Chand Nawab deserves his spin off

starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan was released in 2015 and ended up being an immensely successful film at the box office. The film set the cash registers ringing and also garnered great acclaim from both audiences and critics alike. Kabir Khan directed Salman for the second time in Bajrangi after Ek Tha Tiger and one of the most crucial additions to the star cast was Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Nawazuddin and Salman have worked together previously in Kick where he was the villain opposite Salman. In Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Nawazuddin played the character of a field reporter called Chand Nawab, who has not had a lot of success in his career.

Nawazuddin’s performance was deeply entertaining and here are 5 reasons why he deserves a spin-off.

Chand Nawab is relentless

Nawazuddin played the part of a reporter who is completely honest to his work no matter what. Chand acts against the will of his own country to save the life of an Indian man.

Chand Nawab is entertaining

In the first scene of Nawaz in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, he is trying to report a piece of news standing on the railway station but circumstantial humour does not let him. The scene will be counted amongst one of the funniest entries of a character in films.

Chand Nawab’s future

Chand Nawab played a crucial part in accomplishing a nearly impossible feat by taking estranged Munni to her mother. Chand seems to be a character who could take on bigger tasks earnestly.

Chand Nawab’s backstory

Nearly every second of Nawazuddin in Bajrangi Bhaijaan was full of laughter and it is shown in the film that Chand has been struggling with his news bosses. Perhaps a whole film with Chand in lead leading upto the events of Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Chand Nawab is Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Few actors in the history of Indian cinema have the capacity to hold a frame like Nawazuddin. His presence garners credibility and gravitas to a narrative. Nawazuddin playing Chand Nawab many times over could prove to be tremendously entertaining.

