Bajrangi Bhaijaan actress Sunita Shirole regrets not owning a house in Mumbai; Urges for financial help

The pandemic has caused many people to suffer financially amidst the pandemic. We have heard a few actors come out in the open and ask for financial help. The latest name to get added to this list is senior actress Sunita Shirole who had no work during the pandemic. If that was not enough, the actress was frequently hospitalised, only leading to her savings being spent on her treatment. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actress has reached that point where she is forced to urge people to support her financially.

According to reports in The Times Of India, Sunita Shirole was suffering from a kidney infection and other ailments that have brought her to a stage where she needs urgent financial help. She is confined to her bed owing to multiple health ailments. Talking about her condition, she revealed, “I was working till the pandemic struck. I used up all my savings to survive during this period. Unfortunately, I had to be hospitalised around that time with a kidney infection and acute knee pain. If that wasn’t bad enough, I fell twice in the hospital and fractured my left leg. I can’t bend it anymore. I have undergone an angioplasty in the past and I am battling other ailments, too.”

Shirole further revealed that she was staying as a paying guest in a flat, but she was forced to move out since she could not afford to pay the rent. Sunita is really grateful to CINTAA for sending Nupur Alankar for helping her. Nupur, who is an actress too let Sunita stay in her house and has hired a nurse for her.

Concluding Sunita Shirole said, “I want to start working because I need the money, but the condition of my leg is deteriorating, and I don’t know if I will be able to walk again. I need financial help till I get back on my feet. It’s very difficult to survive. I regret not saving money for a rainy day and not owning a house in Mumbai.”

ALSO READ: Raj Kundra granted interim relief by Bombay HC, anticipatory bail plea hearing on 25 August