Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Agneepath: 5 Bollywood movies that showcased Eid celebrations

Despite being hit by the COVID-19 crisis, the entire country has come together to celebrate the special occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr. The only difference is that this time they have not been able to celebrate the festival with pomp and show as the previous years because of the deadly pandemic. Well, the celebrations are limited but hopes are not. People across the country have greeted each other on the special occasion and are praying for everyone’s wellbeing amidst the unprecedented situation.

The Bollywood film industry has earlier indulged in the Eid celebrations with great enthusiasm. The same has been seen in multiple movies too that have showcased the same beautifully either through soulful songs or celebratory scenes. Pinkvilla brings to you five such popular movies over the past decade that have showcased Eid celebrations which have instilled a sense of happiness and brotherhood in the minds of all the viewers who have watched the same.

Saawariya

The very plotline of this romantic drama is set at the backdrop of the special occasion of meets. It chronicles around a young woman who waits for her lover to return on Eid as the story unfolds. Moreover, there is one special song, Yun Shabnami that has been picturized on the lead couple, tries to portray the very spirit of the festival by describing the beauty of the moon. The movie directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali features and in the lead roles.

Jodhaa Akbar

Jodhaa Akbar featuring and included numerous soulful tracks but none of them could match the beautiful song ‘Khwaja Mere Khwaja’ which not only displays the auspicious occasion of Eid but also prompts a kind of devotional feeling in the hearts of the listeners with it Sufi background.

Tees Maar Khan

The celebratory spirit of Eid is once again showcased in Tees Maar Khan featuring and in the lead roles. The song Wallah Re Wallah was portrayed against the backdrop of Eid celebrations topped the charts back then in 2010. To add to it, the guest of honor in the same was none other than superstar himself who did a cameo in the movie.

Agneepath

This remake of the 1990 movie of the same name also includes a special song titled Shah Ka Rutba that also features legendary actor who left for his heavenly abode on 30th April 2020 leaving everyone grief-stricken. Talking about the song that was crooned by Sukhwinder Singh, Krishna Bewra and Anand Raj Anand, it perfectly portrays the celebratory spirit of Eid and just like Jodhaa Akbar’s Khwaja Mere Khwaja, has a Sufi background too. Agneepath was released in 2010 and features Hrithik Roshan, , Sanjay Dutt and Late Rishi Kapoor in the lead roles.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Last but not the least on the list is the Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan that was released in 2015. The song ‘Aaj Ki Party’ crooned by Mika Singh is still considered the best party song that showcased the celebrations of Eid with great pomp and show. Although this was included at the climax of the movie, one can’t deny the fact that celebratory spirit is instilled inside everybody’s minds once the track is being played.

