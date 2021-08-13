Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Bharat, Salman Khan’s Eid releases and their box office collection

’s association with releasing movies during the festival of Eid is not a hidden fact from fans. Over the years, the superstar has released umpteen films on the auspicious occasion, thereby booking his claim on the festival. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, his latest release Radhe couldn’t get a theatrical premiere. The makers of the film opted to release the movie via OTT platform ZEE5 and Zee Plex. But this didn’t change anything for the Bodyguard actor, as even Radhe premiered during Eid, 2021. Hence, here we have compiled a list of a few of his recent Eid releases along with their box office collection, as detailed by Box Office India.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Directed by Kabir Khan, this comedy-drama movie features Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor in the lead role. The plot sees how a Hanuman devotee’s path crosses with a speech impaired girl from Pakistan. He sets out to reunite the lost child with her family, thus crossing borders without a passport but teaches a great lesson of humanity to everyone. The movie ended up garnering around Rs 603 crore at the cinema houses.

Tubelight

Released in 2017, Tubelight is a war-drama film once again helmed by director Kabir Khan. The movie stars Salman Khan and Sohail Khan in the lead roles. As per Box Office India, the film generated around Rs 207 crore at the matinee theatres worldwide.

Bharat

Starring and Salman as the main leads, Bharat is an emotional story based against the backdrop of India-Pakistan partition. The plot revolves around the life of a guy namely, Bharat who keeps his promise by giving it all to locate his sister after being separated in the inter caste riots. This drama movie collected around Rs 308 crores at the box office worldwide.

Race 3

Helmed by Remo D’Souza, Race 3 features an ensemble cast including Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, and Saqib Saleem. This action thriller chronicles the life of a criminal family whose relationships and loyalties are critically tested by fate. Race 3 earned around Rs 305 crores at the box office.

Sultan

Featuring and Salman Khan, Sultan is a sports drama flick, based on the life of a fictional wrestler who wins the world championship but ends up losing his precious relations. Sultan minted around Rs 577 crores at the matinee houses.

ALSO READ| Dangal to Dhoom 3; Aamir Khan’s Christmas releases & how they fared at the cinema houses