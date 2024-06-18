Bajrangi Bhaijaan: Did you know Salman Khan’s co-star Harshaali Malhotra’s dialogue in climax scene was dubbed? Here’s what happened

Bajrangi Bhaijaan remains to be one of the most-loved movies directed by Kabir Khan. The comedy-drama film ended up getting a National Award for Best Popular Film, among other coveted accolades. While Salman Khan was the star of the show, actress Harshaali Malhotra also played the key role of Munni in the entertainer.

But did you know that towards the end of the movie when the mute Pakistani girl suddenly says a sentence, it’s not actually in Harshaali’s voice? Read on to learn more!

Kabir Khan reveals his daughter dubbed Harshaali Malhotra’s dialogue in the climax

Bajrangi Bhaijaan is a mass entertainer that has drama, comedy, action, and a lot of emotions. The climax of the film is the soul which made the audience teary-eyed. In the end, when Pawan finally succeeds in dropping Munni safely to her home in Pakistan, the little mute girl finally utters a couple of words that she learned from him.

While talking to Mashable India, director Kabir Khan revealed that the climax audio that Harshaali Malhotra recorded for her character got corrupted. And since they couldn’t bring the actress to the studio at night, he decided to make his daughter Sairah Kabir dub the dialogue.

Sharing more about it, Khan revealed that on the final day of mixing, at around 11:00 pm, the team concluded that the part where the child artist says ‘Jai Shri Rama’ towards the end of the movie wasn’t clear since they had elongated it. This left everyone scratching their head.

This is when Khan called up his wife late at night and asked her to bring their daughter to the mixing studio. He stated, “My daughter was also 6-years-old at that time. I called Mini and told her that you have to bring Sairah.” The little girl, who was sleeping at that time, was woken up and brought to the venue.

Then he explained to her what to do. “I told her you have to yell Mama and Jai Shree Rama. The poor girl delivered the dialogue in her sleep and we recorded it and even gave her credit in post-production sound. So, that’s how it happened,” the filmmaker concluded. For more such interesting updates about the film industry, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

