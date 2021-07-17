Bajrangi Bhaijaan turns 6: Salman Khan’s Munni aka Harshaali Malhotra’s transformation will leave you amazed

Salman Khan is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood and there are no second thoughts about it. The actor has been among the bankable stars of the industry and is known as the man with the Midas touch. And while the Wanted star has given us several hit movies, his 2015 release Bajrangi Bhaijaan which was helmed by Kabir Khan. The movie was a comedy family dram and also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles. Amid this was Harshaali Malhotra, the young star of the film who had won million of hearts with her innocence.

For the uninitiated, Harshaali played the role of Munni, the Pakistani girl who got lost in India and was rescued by Salman aka Bajrangi. Not just the storyline but Harshaali adorable looks and unmissable gestures went on to melt the hearts of the audience. It was difficult to take eyes off her. From her looks to her expressions, her flawless smile and of course her chemistry with Salman, everything about this then 7 year old girl went on to make the headlines.

Interestingly, the little girl who became an overnight star is now all grown up and has turned into a beautiful teenager. As Kabir Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan clocks six years of release, here’s a look at Harshaali’s transformation:

A happy teenager

Harshaali, who turned 13 in June this year, is officially a teenager now and is enjoying every bit of it. From enjoying her time with her family to focussing on her studies, Harshaali is indeed having her time as a teenager.

A fashionista

While Harshaali’s innocence grabbed attention with her innocence in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, the young starlet is now a fashionista who is making headlines with her impressive fashion sense.

An impressive dancer

Harshaali, who is currently focussing on grooming herself, has also emerged as an impressive dancer and also shares beautiful videos flaunting her skills.

Watch the video here:

Social media star

The actress is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following. In fact, each of her Instagram posts are a thing among the fans.

