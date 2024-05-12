Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s Harshaali Malhotra’s Heeramandi-inspired video is GOLD; fans say ‘wish you did Alamzeb’s role’

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has to be one of the most talked about web shows of this year. The epic period drama series has been well-received by the audiences. From its characters to grandeur and soul-stirring music, social media found its latest obsession in SLB’s digital directorial debut.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan fame Harshaali Malhotra who rose to significant acclaim for her portrayal of Munni in the film is quite a social media enthusiast. Recently, she posted a video on Heeramandi’s song, Ek Baar Dekh Lijiye, leaving fans amazed with her expressions.

Harshaali Malhotra wins over the internet with her performance on Heeramandi track

A while back, Munni aka Harshaali Malhotra took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video on the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Heeramandi’s song Ek Baar Dekh Lijiye. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actress’ ethereal performance of the song with captivating on-point expressions was a sight to behold. She radiated elegance in a golden lehenga and open tresses. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Take a look:

Fans' reaction to the video

Soon after the video was shared, fans couldn’t stop gushing over her act. Several fans went on to express their wish to see her in the role of Alamzeb essayed by Sharmin Segal. For the unversed, Segal is featured in the song from the series too.

Advertisement

A fan wrote, “I wish you did Alamzeb's role. The expressions you give are amazing,” while another fan commented, “She deserved Alamzeb role, she is rising star and beauty. It could have been start of her journey in industry. I wish her all the best”

A third fan remarked, “She should have got the role of Alamzeb…Haye kya expressions hain.” In addition to this, one fan remarked, “Munni tum to bahut badi hogyi ho”

Another fan remarked, “Apka acting sbse alg rhta hai wonderfull.” Meanwhile, a fan chimed in, “Beauty without exposing.”

Harshaali Malhotra made her debut in Bollywood with the 2015 Kabir Khan directorial Bajrangi Bhaijaan led by Salman Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Her innocent portrayal of Munni in the film made her a household name.

Meanwhile, SLB’s Heeramandi was released earlier this month on May 1 and starred Manisha Koirala, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Fardeen Khan, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Shekhar Suman and Adhyayan Suman among others.

ALSO READ: Mother’s Day 2024: Sanjay Dutt, Tiger Shroff, Soha Ali Khan, Babil and more drop beautiful dedications for their mums