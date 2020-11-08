Bala Turns 1: Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam reminisce their film's journey; Take a look

To celebrate one year of Bala, Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam took to her Instagram handle to share a post.

Ayushmann Khurrana and starrer Bala has clocked a year today. The film did really well at the box office. It had garnered a lot of appreciation from the fans as well from the critics. Ayushmann’s performance in the film was noteworthy. Today, to celebrate one year of the film’s release, Ayushmann and Yami took to their Instagram handles and shared a post. Both of them are reminiscing about their film's journey. Yami wrote an emotional note and posted the same along with a throwback picture of her on her Instagram handle.

In the beautiful note, the actress recalled the memories associated with character Pari in the film. She also mentioned that she will always remember this film and has also thanked the director Amar Kaushik. Yami wrote, "A film I shall always remember for some of the most talented minds coming together... thank you @amarkaushik for making me #Pari... life has come about a full turn ever since...and forever grateful to our audience for unconditional love Happy 1 year #BALA."

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram story to share a series of video from the film's shoot. Apart from Ayushmann and Yami, the Amar Kaushik directorial also starred Bhumi Pednekar in a lead role. Earlier, Yami and Ayushmann had worked together in Vicky Donor in 2012.

Talking about work front, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo, in which he shared screen space with Amitabh Bachchan. While Yami Gautam will be next seen in Pawan Kriplani’s Bhoot Police.

