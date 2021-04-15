From Balenciaga Jacket to sneakers, Check out 5 most expensive things in Diljit Dosanjh's rich wardrobe

Diljit Dosanjh is among the most fashionable B-Town stars. Meanwhile, check out fashionable items in his oh-so-expensive wardrobe.

Heartthrob Diljit Dosanjh truly deserves no introduction thanks to his impressive body of work & soaring popularity. The Punjabi singer-turned-actor is already a popular face in the Pollywood film industry. After winning zillions of hearts in Punjabi Film Industry with his acting skills, the handsome star stepped into Bollywood with a bang. Diljit made his impressive debut with Abhishek Chaubey’s 2016 drama Udta Punjab alongside , Kareena Kapoor Khan, and . Since then, the actor-singer has been unstoppable as he gave many blockbuster films.

With films like Soorma, Phillauri, Arjun Patiala, and Good Newwz to his credit, the singing sensation has managed to carve a niche for himself in the Hindi Film industry as well. Notably, besides his stellar performances in films, Diljit is also known for making style statements. His unique and impeccable sense of fashion has always been the talk of the town. From Balenciaga, Prada to Gucci, Diljit has all the leading brands in his wardrobe, and it always makes for a quirky fashion statement. His trendy statement pieces include baggy jackets, expensive pairs of sneakers, leather belts, and his quirky choice of accessories. Let’s take a look at the 5 most expensive things in his closet that prove that Diljit doesn't care for the price tag when he shops. Take a look.

Diljit’s Balenciaga Logo Zip Up Track Jacket

This trendy Balenciaga logo zips jacket features black, white, and yellow colours and is made in Italy. It has a high neck, long sleeves, zip front fastening, adjustable drawstring waist, and the logo printed across the chest. As per the Times of India, it costs around INR 1,13,000.

Diljit’s Misbhv Jacket

This super cool black leather jacket from Misbhv has a slogan that reads, ‘Blame it on my youth.’ Reportedly, it costs around INR 82,000.

Gucci bag

This comfy crossbody leather Gucci's printed bag comes in hibiscus red leather, inspired by colourful retro prints from the 80s. The bag is designed to be worn on one's waist with an adjustable nylon strap with plastic buckle closure. This Gucci Belt Bag costs $1,290, or close to Rs.90,000.

Gucci X Dapper Don

Diljit has a huge collection of expensive sneakers and this particular one is from Gucci X Dapper Don and is approximately Rs.46,538.

Track Trainers

Diljit loves to keep it casual yet stylish. This Balenciaga Track Trainer that he often wears is just perfect for a casual outing. The Track Trainer is worth Rs.60,444.

