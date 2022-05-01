Balraj Sahni 109th Birth Anniversary: The legendary actor’s tryst with tragedies

Jitni balaayein aayee, sab ko gale lagaaya (I embraced all the travails that came my way)

Khuun ho gaya kaleja, shikwa na lab pe aaya (Though my heart lay bleeding, not a complaint escaped my lips)

Har dard hamne apna, apne se bhi chhupaya… (I hid every pain of mine, from my own self…)

Kaifi Azmi’s qawwali from Balraj Sahni’s film Garm Hava reverberates the heartache that the actor carried within himself. Balraj Sahni, influenced by Soviet and Russian theatre practitioner Konstantin Stanislavski’s theory of ‘emotional memory’, largely drew from the dark recesses of his mind. Those culled out emotions perhaps helped him display the desolation of his characters…

Like being a fervent communist, he empathised with the browbeaten rickshaw-puller in Do Bigha Zamin only to bare his sores and soul…

Like the lament of leaving his homeland Rawalpindi found resonance in his homesick Pathan in Kabuliwala…

Just as the distress of losing young wife Damyanti found catharsis in a disconcerting scene in Aulad…

What was perhaps the most excruciating was having to relive the grief of losing his daughter Shabnam, while playing an aggrieved father in Garm Hava… Truly, Balraj Sahni’s subliminal performances owe much to the subtext of his life.

Revisiting the sorrows, which were like signposts in Balraj Sahni’s sojourn as an actor…

Untimely Demise of wife

Balraj Sahni was born as Yudhishtir Sahni on 1 May 1913 in Rawalpindi (Pakistan). A double MA in Literature, he married Damyanti (Sahni), daughter of his professor Jaswant Rai in 1936.

Between 1937 and 1938, they travelled to remote Kashmir and the North West Frontier. Next, they joined Rabindranath Tagore’s Shantiniketan in Bengal as teachers. Son Parikshat (Sahni, actor) was conceived there. Their daughter Shabnam was born four years later.

In London, Balraj joined the BBC’s Hindi service. Fascinated by Russian cinema, they were introduced to Marxism and ideas of social and economic equality. Back home in 1943, Balraj and Damyanti soon became part of the Indian People’s Theatre Association (IPTA). Damyanti’s performance in the play Deewar made her a star. Balraj resented that initially, something he mentioned in his autobiography (Meri Filmi Aatmakatha). Balraj began his film career in 1946 with films like Insaaf, Dharti Ke Lal, Neecha Nagar and Door Chalein, the last with Damyanti.

Being a member of the Communist Party of India (CPI), Damyanti threw herself into social work. She worked for the slum-dwellers and even shared meals with them. Unfortunately, she fell ill with amoebic dysentery. The medication for the same had an adverse effect on her heart. She was only 26 when she passed away in 1947. Unable to come to terms with the sudden loss, a devastated Balraj would bang his head on the walls and cry, “Dammo nahi rahee, Dammo chali gayee.” Somewhere, he blamed himself for being negligent towards his wife. Son Parikshat was only eight then.

Years later, Balraj relived the excruciating memory, while doing a scene in Aulad (1954). The shot required him to hold the gates of his master’s house and plead for his child. The scene was okayed, everyone clapped and called it a day. But a dissatisfied Balraj drove back to the studio and asked a reluctant Mohan Segal for a retake. The lights were set up again. Balraj gave the shot once more. But this time no one clapped. Because they were all crying. The take was so moving. Balraj later told son Parikshat, “I wanted to feel the shot. I wanted to relive what I felt when your mother died.”

Existential angst

Balraj married Santosh Chandhok, a writer, in 1951. Their daughter, Sanober, was so named after the pine trees in Kashmir, Balraj’s second home, something he always remained sentimental about. In fact, his sister Kalpana Sahni, author of Balraj And Bhisham Sahni: Brothers In Political Theatre, narrated an incident where an old gardener at the family home in Srinagar one morning saw Balraj (he’d become a popular actor then) sobbing at the doorstep of their abandoned home. Why he had arrived there remained uncertain. Perhaps, it was just a longing for his roots.

Balraj began doing films around the age of 42. His commitment to the CPI ran strong simultaneously, for which he was once jailed. The ’50s saw him in films like Seema, Sone Ki Chidiya, Lajwanti and Ghar Sansaar. But the most acclaimed was Bimal Roy’s Do Bigha Zamin (1953) in which Balraj played the farmer-turned-rickshaw-puller. Given his Marxist ideals, he plunged ‘body and soul’ to play the exploited rickshaw-puller. It’s now part of cinematic legend that he practised running barefoot on the scorching streets and developed blisters on his soles to slip into the skin of the underdog.

Another landmark film is Kabuliwala (1961), remembered for the poignant yearning of Balraj’s Pathan for his homeland. It allegorised Balraj’s own longing for his birthplace Rawalpindi in Pakistan. In a parallel world, Balraj and his writer brother Bhisham Sahni, on losing their sister Vedvati, embraced her young children. Going beyond family ties, Balraj, a diehard humanist would rush as fervently to provide succour wherever there was communal disharmony, be it in Bhiwandi or Bangladesh. The CPI condemned his support of Indira Gandhi in waging a war against Pakistan to liberate East Pakistan in 1971. A resolution to throw him out was passed, which left him disillusioned with the party he almost idolized.

CONFLICT WITH SON

Balraj’s turbulent relationship with son and actor Parikshat Sahni has been well-documented. As a child, Parikshat spent his growing years away from his father. His childhood was spent with his grandparents and uncle and later at boarding schools. “In adolescence, you happen to be a rebel… I was sent off to a boarding school and I blamed him for that for many years. But he wanted me to get educated first before joining the film industry,” Parikshat said in an interview (outlook.com).

A remorseful Balraj urged Parikshat to treat him as a friend. “But I held it against him. I never reciprocated,” revealed a penitent Parikshat, who authored the book The Non-Conformist: Memories Of My Father Balraj Sahni as a bid to ‘sort out’ his ‘stormy’ relationship with his father. “During the last two years of his life, Dad and I had grown closer… I hold many regrets. I was not a good son. Dad tried his best all his life to develop a father-son relationship. But there was always a chasm between us. Today I understand he loved me deeply. The debt can never be repaid,” told Parikshat to Filmfare. On another occasion, he said, “Being part of the film industry often makes things a little difficult. We had a difficult family life. Fame comes at a price.” (indianexpress.com)

Loss of daughter Shabnam

In the early ’70s, daughter Shabnam, who had undergone a bad marriage, returned to live with Balraj. Mentally vulnerable she felt ‘unwanted’ and had a nervous breakdown. Subsequently, she suffered brain haemorrhage and passed away in 1972. “She was around 26-27, the same age at which my mother had died. She was the carbon copy of my mother Damyanti. Dad was a broken man and didn’t recover from the grief,” said Parikshat in an interview adding, “I was in a horrible condition myself. She had died in my arms. I began drinking heavily and taking tranquilisers.”

Close to that, Balraj was shooting for M.S. Sathyu’s Garm Hava (1974). Balraj as Salim Mirza impersonated the angst of the marginalized Muslim. For that he drew from the sense of alienation he felt as a ‘refugee’ in India, having left Pakistan after independence. The film also underlined Mirza’s grief when his daughter (Geeta Kak) commits suicide. “It was painful for dad to remember the death of Shabnam while enacting that scene,” maintained Parikshat.

“The character shared with him a visceral sadness. Around the time that Garm Hava was being made, Balrajji had lost a child in tragic circumstances. Salim Mirza’s loss of his daughter in the film reflected a fresh tragedy in my uncle’s life. A tragedy that he never recovered from. While many see an actor delivering a masterful performance… the thought of him having to relive his loss is painful,” wrote niece Harshi Anand (indianexpress.com)

Ironically, Balraj died after a cardiac arrest on April 13, 1973, a day after having finished dubbing for Garm Hava. The famous last line, “Insaan kab tak akela jee sakta hai!” in the film was contributed by the actor himself. “Those were the last words he dubbed,” says Parikshat. Balraj could never see Garm Hava, considered his best performance by many.

UNFULFILLED DREAM

Towards the end Balraj had cut down his acting assignments, so that he could devote more time to writing. He’d even purchased a small cottage in Punjab. In fact, on 13 April, a month before his 60th birthday, he was to leave for Punjab. But that dream also remained unfulfilled.

“Apart from friends, relatives and some dignitaries, there was a crowd of fishermen, hotel bearers… street urchins… The fishermen kept vigil by his body all night long, as the hotel-bearers… who had been financially helped by Balraj during their long strike against the management,” thus wrote brother and acclaimed writer Bhisham Sahni, in his book Balraj, My Brother.

In keeping with Balraj’s wishes, no flowers were placed on his body, nor were pandits called or shlokas recited. Being a Marxist, he just wanted a red flag to be kept on his mortal remains. For someone, who had carried emotional burdens all his life, all he wanted to carry along was his belief.

