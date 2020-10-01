  1. Home
Balrampur Case: Anushka Sharma distressed as another brutal rape hits headlines; Demands no mercy for rapists

As another UP woman loses life due to gang rape, Anushka Sharma expresses her anger for the horrifying incident in a post on Instagram.
7386 reads Mumbai
Balrampur Case: Anushka Sharma distressed as another brutal rape hits headlines; Demands no mercy for rapists
It has been just two days when the Hathras rap case sparked outrage across the nation after the 20 year old victim succumbed to her grave injuries. The incident had left the nation in a state of shock and distress. And now, another brutal gang rape in the state of Uttar Pradesh is making the headline. It a reported that a 22 year old girl was abducted on her way back home on Tuesday, gangraped and assaulted. She had reportedly returned home in an unconscious state with a glucose drip inserted in her hand and her legs and spine were broken. The media reports suggested that she died on her way to the hospital.

While the news has come as a major shock for the country, Anushka Sharma took to social media to express her anger over this horrifying incident. In fact, the actress has also demanded no mercy for the rapists. Anushka wrote, “Barely any time has passed and we are hearing of another brutal rape!?! In which world do such monsters think they can do this to a young life. This is beyond comprehension, so distressing! Is there any fear in the minds of such men? How do we as a society put a fear in them and protect our women? #NoMercyForRapists #Balrampur.”

Take a look at Anushka Sharma’s post for Balrampur gangrape case:

Earlier, the actress had also condemned the Hathras rape incident and had demanded strict punishment for the accused of this inhuman act. She wrote, “The horrific story of Hathras gang rape has devastated me. “I sincerely hope that strictest punishment is given to the barbaric men who have carried out such a horrific, inhuman act on a young life and caused her family irreparable pain.”

Credits :Anushka Sharma Instagram

