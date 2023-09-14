Bambai Meri Jaan: Avinash Tiwary and Kay Kay Menon starrer helmer reflects on overcoming shoot challenges

Director Shujaat Saudagar is all pumped with energy as his latest venture, Bambai Meri Jaan marked its release today on Amazon Prime. Much to the delightment of his fans, today gives a full stop to their eagerness as the release of the crime drama series is set to call for a good weekend binge watch session. Recently, the helmer opened up on the challenges faced during the shoot of the series stating that he faced many “set backs”.

We are all grown ups, we got to do what we got to do: Shujaat on facing problems during shoot

In a recent interview with IANS, the director revealed that since the series was shot between 2020-2021, during a period when the world was crippled by a global health crisis, Shujaat Saudagar said that while he faced many issues during the shoot, COVID-19 pandemic was one of them. “Covid was something which was very new to the world back then, none of us knew about what was going to happen or what the future will be especially, during the first wave, there was uncertainty,” he said. However, calling it “collective journey”, he stated that the team put up a brave front and indulged themselves in work. “Sulk karne se kuch hota toh hai nahi, we are all grown ups, we got to do what we got to do (Sulking won’t lead to any good),” said the Rock On 2 film maker.

Fans react to Bambai Meri Jaan

Remarkably, the OTT release of Bambai Meri Jaan has already taken the social media by a storm and various fans have shared their reactions on X (formerly called Twitter). While a tweet from a fan said, “3 episodes down, and it's been the kay kay menon show so far, and the rise of dawood ibrahim is about to begin. #BambaiMeriJaan” another fan tweeted “Binge watched #BambaiMeriJaan another well made gangster series!! Couple of episodes towards the end were a bit slow but overall the screenplay was quite gripping.”

About Bambai Meri Jaan

Starring Kritika Kamra, Kay Kay Menon and Avinash Tiwary, Bambai Meri Jaan revolves around the life of Dara Kadri, which is played by actor Avinash Tiwary who his torn between his father’s law enforcement legacy and depicts his journey into the heart of organized crime.