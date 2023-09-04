Bambai Meri Jaan Trailer OUT: Kay Kay Menon and Avinash Tiwary lead this Mumbai underworld saga

Kay Kay Menon and Avinash Tiwary are two of the most interesting actors in Bollywood. Both are different in their approach, but similar in the kind of projects they take. However, they did not work together in any film or show despite being around for a while. Regardless, that has changed with the upcoming period crime drama web series Bambai Meri Jaan.

Bambai Meri Jaan trailer out now!

On September 4, the makers of the web series Bambai Meri Jaan dropped its much-awaited trailer on the internet. The nearly three-minute-long trailer features some hair-raising scenes and dialogue. Created by Rensil D’Silva and Shujaat Saudagar, it chronicles the story of Mumbai (then Bombay) through the rise of the underworld. It is based on S. Hussain Zaidi's 2012 book, Dongri To Dubai: Six Decades of the Mumbai Mafia. The show has characters inspired by gangsters Haji Mastan and Karim Lala. It stars Kay Kay Menon, Nivedita Bhattacharya, Avinash Tiwary, and Kritika Kamra in pivotal roles. Bambai Meri Jaan will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 14th.

Check out the trailer:

More info about Bambai Meri Jaan

Avinash Tiwary is reportedly playing the role of dreaded gangster Dawood Ibrahim, while Kay Kay Menon essays the role of Dawood’s father, the former Crime Branch police constable Ibrahim Kaskar. The show's director Shujaat Saudagar had previously helmed Farhan Akhtar and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Rock On 2. Rensil D’Silva serves as the showrunner along with Saudagar. The script has been written by Resnil, Sammer Arora, and Chaitanya Chopra, while the dialogues and additional screenplay have been written by Abbas Dalal and Hussain Dalal. There are also several interesting actors in the show like Aditya Rawal, Amyra Dastur, Saurabh Sachdeva, Vivan Bhatena, and Nivedita Bhattacharya.

Zaidi's novels have been Bollywood favorites in the past. His first novel Black Friday was based on the Mumbai bombings. Anurag Kashyap adapted the novel into a namesake feature film. Other films like Kabir Khan's Phantom, Sanjay Gupta's Shootout at Lokhandwala, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi are also adapted from his novels.

