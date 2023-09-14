Bambai Meri Jaan Twitter Review: Netizens hail Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary's crime drama as 'masterpiece'

Kay Kay Menon and Avinash Tiwary starrer Bambai Meri Jaan premiered today, on September 14. The series is a period crime thriller based on S. Hussain Zaidi's book Dongri to Dubai: Six Decades of the Mumbai Mafia. Directed by Shujaat Saudagar and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, the show delves into the rise of the underworld in Bombay. It also features Kritika Kamra, Nivedita Bhattacharya, and Amyra Dastur in pivotal roles. The trailer of the series had generated excitement among the audience, and now, with all 10 episodes released, viewers have started sharing their reviews and reactions online. Many netizens have already binge-watched the entire series or a few episodes and have been sharing their thoughts and opinions.

Netizens laud Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary’s web series Bambai Meri Jaan

Bambai Meri Jaan, featuring Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary, Kritika Kamra, and more, has been receiving positive reviews from the audience. Viewers have been particularly impressed with the acting performances, the gripping screenplay, and the quality of cinematography. Many netizens took to X (formerly Twitter), sharing their positive reviews and appreciation for the show.

One fan wrote, “#BambaiMeriJaan is a very amazing web series and all the actors have acted very well. I enjoyed watching this web series.”

Another user said, “Binge watched #BambaiMeriJaan another well made gangster series!! Couple of episodes towards the end were a bit slow but overall the screenplay was quite gripping. 3.5/5”

A tweet read, “#BambaiMeriJaan is a masterpiece when it comes to #acting, #direction & #cinematography. It requires your patience for a few episodes, but it is well worth the wait. It is easily one of the #top mafia series in recent times. @kaykaymenon02 and #AvinashTiwari nailed their roles.”

A fan of Kay Kay Menon expressed, “#BambaiMeriJaan Episode 1 = Kay Kay Menon Sir Acting Masterclass all the way!! There’s a reason why he’s considered one of the best actors India has ever produced and he’s time and again proving it as always. Absolute legendary stuff. @kaykaymenon02 @PrimeVideoIN.”

Kritika Kamra’s admirer wrote, "’The only rule SHE follows is to not follow any rule.’ So, wipe off from memory each n every versatile character from Arohi to Vidhi portrayed by @Kritika_Kamra to watch her as Habiba & am in ep 4 of #BambaiMeriJaan Kudos and Thanks to the Team who thought & casted K.”

All episodes of the series are now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

