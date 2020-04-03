Bamfaad: Arjun Reddy’s Shalini Pandey & Paresh Rawal’s son Aditya’s Bollywood debut to release on THIS date

In the modern day and age, Zee5 is all set to present an explosive love story in his digital film Bamfaad. Directed by debutante director Ranjan Chandel, it stars Shalini Pandey & Aditya Rawal and will release this month. Check out the poster.

In the modern day and age, finding the perfect love story is difficult. But for our Bollywood producers and filmmakers, it isn’t such a daunting task. Speaking of this, Anurag Kashyap & Zee5 is all set to present a tale of explosive love in his digital film, Bamfaad, with debutante director Ranjan Chandel. The film stars debutantes, Shalini Pandey and Aditya Rawal who will be seen in the film as Neelam and Nasir Jamal. The story of Bamfaad revolves around passion, friendship, betrayal, loss and love. Interestingly, Aditya is Bollywood star Paresh Rawal’s son and Shalini is best known for her Telugu film Arjun Reddy with Vijay Deverakonda.

Based in Allahabad, Neelam and Nasir’s story takes you on an explosive ride of volatile love and the raw energy of the two will surely blow you over. Announcing the Zee5’s original’s film, Anurag shared the poster of Bamfaad on social media and wrote, “Jahaan dil lagaana nahin asaan wahan aashiqi hogi bamfaad! Introducing @aditya___rawal as Nasir Jamal and @shalzp as Neelam, directed by @ranjanchandel. Premieres 10th April.” The film will release on April 10, 2020 on the online streaming platform, Zee5.

In the poster, we get to see Aditya and Shalini as Nasir and Neelam. The two debutantes can be seen leaning on each other while two white doves can be seen flying above them. With the backdrop of a monument, the two lovers looked intense in the poster. Talking about the debut film, Paresh's son, Aditya said, “I am glad that I got the chance to be a part of such a thrilling film. Though the driving force of the film is the love story, it has many more layers to it. I want to make my own mark as an actor in the industry, and it feels great to begin my journey by playing Nasir Jamal, a character that fascinated me ever since I read the script. I hope that people watch the film in huge numbers on Zee5, and I am eager to hear their feedback."

Check out the Bamfaad’s poster:

On making her Bollywood debut with Bamfaad, Arjun Reddy star Shalini reflected on her character and said, “Neelam is a bold & strong 24-year-old girl, but has that vulnerability to her which spoke to me instantly. As an artist, I look forward to projects that challenge me and this project really pushed me and I learnt a lot while playing this part. Bamfaad has a phenomenal storyline and it is getting the perfect exposure with a massive video streaming platform like ZEE5!”

The debutante director Ranjan Chandel also expressed his thoughts about the film that will feature Shalini and Aditya. Talking about his debut Bollywood directorial, Ranjan said “Bamfaad is a heartfelt script to be brought to life on the screens. Aditya and Shalini are the perfect match for the characters we envisioned. I still remember, the casting director Taran Bajaj and I reached out to many experienced actors as well but Aditya and Shalini just made it feel apt and looked refreshing together. While we are currently living in challenging times with the pandemic, I feel like releasing this film on a digital platform like ZEE5 will give it the reach it deserves. This film is made with a lot of love and will touch many hearts.” The poster surely grabs the attention and with the current situation of the Pandemic leaving people stranded in their homes, releasing Bamfaad on an OTT platform may work to their advantage. Apart from Aditya and Shalini, the film stars Sacred Games star Jatin Sarna and Gully Boy actor Vijay Varma as well. Bamfaad, produced by JAR Pictures and Shaika Films will release on Zee5 on April 10, 2020.

