'Bamfaad' producers get calls from OTT platforms to cut down budgets
"When we were making 'Bamfaad' we had kept all options open. It was a timely decision that we took which has been beneficial for all. We haven't incurred any loss and, yes, we feel it was a wise decision to release on OTT. Theatres are going to be shut for some time and waiting for it will not be wise. As makers, our investment are at stake and no one will bear the cost incurred on investment," Kumar told IANS.
"Bamfaad", which features Paresh Rawal's son Aditya Rawal and actors Vijay Varma, Jatin Sarna among others, is currently streaming on ZEE5.
This is incredible. @amitabhbachchan Sir, I have always been a huge admirer of your work and a mention by you means the world to me, and to us as a team. I consider myself incredibly fortunate to have your blessings, sir. Thank you so much, I am humbled and full of gratitude. The text of his most generous endorsement is below: PROGENY FOLLOWS the ' legendary LEGACY '.. .. my best wishes to Swaroop and Paresh Rawal’s son, Aditya, for his debut film as a leading man. All the very best .. Bamfaad! #Repost @zee5premium ・・・ Jahaan dil lagaana nahin asaan; wahan aashiqi hogi #Bamfaad! Introducing @aditya___rawal as Nasir Jamal and @shalzp as Neelam. Directed by @ranjanchandel. Premieres 10th April only on #ZEE5 #AZEE5Original @itsvijayvarma @thejatinsarna @raiajayg @anuragkashyap10 @jar_pictures @pradeep1staug
Kumar also spoke about how things won't be same anymore post lockdown.
"I am sure there will be pay cuts. Producers are getting calls from OTT platforms OTT and broadcasters to cut budgets. Things are going to be different and every one will need to adapt accordingly.
"We are all discussing what will be the best way to begin shooting, keeping all safety measures in mind," he added.
"Bamfaad" was presented by Anurag Kashyap.
