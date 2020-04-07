Bamfaad Trailer: Paresh Rawal’s son Aditya & Shalini Pandey's love story is marred by violence & drama

Titled Bamfaad, the film will be Paresh Rawal’s son Aditya Rawal and Arjun Reddy actress Shalini Pandey's digital debut.

With most of us hooked to web series and films in this current state of lockdown, a brand new film from Zee5 is all set to drop on April 10. Titled Bamfaad, the film will be Paresh Rawal’s son Aditya Rawal and Arjun Reddy actress Shalini Pandey's digital debut. The trailer for the same dropped on Monday evening and the two leading stars are undoubtedly impressive. The trailer introduces Aditya and Shalini's characters as Naate and Neelam respectively and how the two fall in love. The story of Bamfaad revolves around passion, friendship, betrayal, loss and love.

This hinterland romance is set in Allahabad and also stars Gully Boy's Vijay Varma and Sacred Games' Jatin Sarna in pivotal roles. The film is backed by Anurag Kashyap and directed by Ranjan Chandel. Bamfaad shows Aditya and Shalini playing an inter-faith couple who fall in love.

While Aditya is making his debut with this film, Bamfaad will be Shalini's debut Hindi outing. The actress is also slated to play a pivotal role in starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Check out Bamfaad Trailer below:

Talking about the debut film, Paresh's son, Aditya said, “I am glad that I got the chance to be a part of such a thrilling film. Though the driving force of the film is the love story, it has many more layers to it. I want to make my own mark as an actor in the industry, and it feels great to begin my journey by playing Nasir Jamal, a character that fascinated me ever since I read the script. I hope that people watch the film in huge numbers on Zee5, and I am eager to hear their feedback."

