Ban Adipurush immediately: AICWA writes to PM Narendra Modi to stop screening of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon starrer

Om Raut’s film Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, released in theatres on 16th June, 2023. Soon after the release of the film, Adipurush began trending on social media, especially for its visual effects and dialogues that left many Netizens disappointed. Now, the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to stop the screening of Adipurush and immediately order a ban on the film’s screening in theatres and OTT platforms in the future. In the letter, AICWA claimed that the film defames the image of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman, and that it has hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus and Sanatan Dharma.

AICWA writes to PM Narendra Modi to ban Adipurush

The letter from All Indian Cine Workers Association, dated 20th June 2023, has been addressed to Honourable Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India. The subject of the letter reads, "Request to immediately ban on Adipurush Movie- This is not our Ramayan." ANI has shared the letter on Twitter, and it reads, "All Indian Cine Workers Association Demands Ban on Screening the Movie Adipurush, This Movies screenplay and dialogues are clearly defaming the Image of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman. Adipurush Movie is Hurting religious Sentiments of Hindus and Sanatan Dharma." The letter further mentions that Lord Ram is a God for everyone in India no matter what religious faith one comes from. “This Movie Depicts Lord Ram and even Ravan who looks like a Character of a video game, dialogues hurting every Indian in the country and across the Globe. We request honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji order to stop screening this Movie and immediately order a Ban of Adipurush screening in the Theatres and OTT platforms in the Future,” reads the letter.

AICWA further demanded an FIR against director Om Raut and writer Manoj Muntashir and the producers for hurting the Hindu sentiments. The letter further mentioned that Kriti, Prabhas and Saif should not have been a part of ‘such a disgraceful movie’. Read the full letter below.

Meanwhile, Adipurush faced a sharp drop in its box-office collection on Monday. Adipurush collected Rs 19.50 crore on Monday, bringing its four days box office collections to Rs 240 crores.

