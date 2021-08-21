Ban on Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar starrer to not release in three Gulf nations; Here’s why

starrer Bell Bottom finally released in India on Thursday, August 19. However, now media reports claim that the spy thriller has been banned from three Gulf nations including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar. The film certification authorities of the countries reportedly cited tampering with historical facts as the reason for the ban.

’s Bell Bottom emerged to be the film that unlocked cinemas in India amid the second wave of the pandemic. Apart from India, the movie has also been released in several countries, but Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar have imposed a ban on the film. The film authorities of the respective nations allege that the content in the film is not fit for exhibition.

A source of Bollywood Hungama revealed, “The second half of Bell Bottom shows the hijackers taking the aircraft to Dubai from Lahore. As per the actual incident that took place in 1984, United Arab Emirates Defence Minister, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, had personally handled the situation and it was the UAE authorities who had nabbed the hijackers. So there’s a strong possibility that the Censor Board in the Middle Eastern countries must have taken objection to it and hence banned it.”

Helmed by Ranjit M Tewari, the plot of the film is inspired from the real life hijacking events that took place in the 1980s. A skillful undercover agent (Played by Akshay Kumar) who is married, sharp-minded and an exceptional chess player, is assigned the mission of rescuing 210 hostages from a hijacked Indian plane. While Vaani essays the role of Akshay Kumar aka Bell Bottom’s wife, Lara Dutta, on the other hand looks unrecognisable as Indira Gandhi.

This Akshay Kumar starrer has unlocked cinemas by becoming the Bollywood's first film to have a theatrical release in months. Speaking of its box office earnings, Bell Bottom has raked in collections in the range of Rs 2.60 to 2.70 crore on Friday, taking the two-day total to Rs 5.40 crore.

