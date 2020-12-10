Band Baaja Baaraat turns 10: Ranveer Singh & Anushka Sharma's QUIRKY dialogues that every desi will relate to

Band Baaja Baaraat clocks in 10 years today. As the Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma starrer hits the milestone, we take you through some memorable dialogues that continue to be popular among the youth.

kicked off his Bollywood career with Band Baaja Baaraat co-starring . As Bitto Sharma and Shruti Kakkar, Ranveer and Anushka completely transformed into typical delhi-residing youth who have hopes and dreams to do something big but don't have the means. When Shruti's planning and Bittoo's street smart attitude come together, they kick off the grand marriage business at Shaadi Mubarak. While the film's story and songs were a highlight, it was the chill vibe of the dialogues that connected with all and made them extremely popular.

So much so, that they became a part of youth's lingo, especially in North India. Nevertheless, the film was special owing to stellar performances by Ranveer and Anushka and their chemistry too set the screens on fire. On top of that, the music of the film and songs like Ainvayi Ainvayi, Dum Dum and more became chartbusters. Today, as Band Baaja Baaraat completes 10 years, we decided to revisit those iconic dialogues by Bittooo and Shruti that slowly but surely have related with all our inner 'aam aadmi.'

So without further adieu, check out the best dialogues of Ranveer & Anushka from the film:

1. Business ka first rule ... jiske saath vyapaar karo, usse kabhi na pyar karo

When Shruti aka Anushka tries to scare off a persistent Bittoo aka Ranveer, she reminds him that if he wants to do a partnership with her in her wedding planning business, he needs to remember that she will never fall in love with him. She tells him about her rule that, "First rule of business ... with whom you trade, never fall in love with them." Well, the dialogue surely clicked with all desis and many loved how candid yet straight on the face it was!

2. Ye ladki? ... upar upar se, iski packeting phad ke dekho na ... das tagde bande niklenge ander se (She girl? ... only from the outside, when you tear her packaging ... 10 strong men will come from inside)

When Bittoo tries to praise Shruti indirectly, he compares her dedication towards wedding planning to the strength of men. The cute way in which he hypes up his friend is what we all desi people would do for our buddies. Isn't it cute?

3. Bittoo: Promise, Main Kabhi friendship ke aage ni badhunga.

Shruti: Aaj friend bol raha hai ... kal I love you bol dega

Bittoo: Le, bread pakode ki kasam!

Well, the epic 10-minute convincing scene between Ranveer and Anushka set the desi tone of the entire fun film. Bittoo swearing by his 'bread pakoda' that he won't ever fall in love with Shruti just to be his partner in business had all of us rooting for him. Besides, it did not take much time for college folks to replace 'I swear' with 'Bread Pakode Ki Kasam.' Isn’t it?

4. Tere bina kisi cheez mein mauj nahi ... na ladkiyan taadne mein, na chai mein, na chowmein mein

When the angry young Bittoo finally lets go of his male ego and confesses his feelings to Shruti, he reminds her of the fun things that they did together as partners in Shaadi Mubarak. From bingeing on chowmein to enjoying tea, Bittoo and Shruti's epic friendship-cum-love story is relatable for all desi couples. And isn't this the just cutest and quirkiest way to propose?

5. Kareena, Katrina ki teen filmein pitt jaye, woh toh out. Par recession ho ya inflation, shadiyaan toh hoti rehengi

When an excited Shruti opens up about Shaadi Mubarak to Bittoo who inquires about her ‘biness’ (business), she tells him that Bollywood heroines may lose out on business if their films flop. But, she tells him that the wedding planning business would work even in the recession. At that point, Bittoo gets some sense and also sees a way out for himself to continue to stay in Delhi.. Let’s face it, at that moment, every desi felt Shruti’s passion and could relate to it.

Besides all these quirky and relatable dialogues, we also get to see how Bittoo and Shruti aka Ranveer and Anushka manage to pull off such cool and desi characters with style. Band Baaja Baaraat continues to be one of the classics by director Maneesh Sharma and it is with this film that Bollywood got its very own quirky superstar, Ranveer. Anushka too managed to nail the passionate girl act effortlessly and left an indelible imprint on people's hearts.

Also Read|Ranveer Singh recalls his 'dream' as Band Baaja Baaraat clocks in 9 years; Check it out

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :YouTube

Share your comment ×