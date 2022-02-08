Bandi Tot Song OUT: Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starter track is peppy and catchy

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer ‘Badhaai Do’ has been getting an overwhelming response from the fans. The film speaks about the LGBTQ community. As the release of the film is just around the corner, the makers are now out with the highly anticipated song ‘Bandi Tot’. After bringing us some musical gems with a wedding song and title track Badhaai Do, Atak Gaya, Gol Gappa, Bandi Tot is the latest song which features the lead actors. The film is set to release on 11th February.

A fun catchy song with some quirky, interesting lyrics, the song Bandi Tot is sung by Ankit Tiwari and Nikita Gandhi. The track comes at a juncture where Bhumi Pednekar’s partner Chum Darang, moves in with her and Rajkummar right after their marriage and all the prying eyes and curiosity that follows the ‘mystery girl’ in the newlywed couple’s life. Badhaai Do marks powerhouse actors Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's first collaboration. The film also stars Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chadha, Lovleen Mishra, Nitish Pandey, and Shashi Bhushan among others.

Junglee Pictures’ ‘Badhaai Do’ is directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, written by Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary.