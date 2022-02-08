Bandi Tot Song OUT: Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starter track is peppy and catchy
A fun catchy song with some quirky, interesting lyrics, the song Bandi Tot is sung by Ankit Tiwari and Nikita Gandhi. The track comes at a juncture where Bhumi Pednekar’s partner Chum Darang, moves in with her and Rajkummar right after their marriage and all the prying eyes and curiosity that follows the ‘mystery girl’ in the newlywed couple’s life. Badhaai Do marks powerhouse actors Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's first collaboration. The film also stars Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chadha, Lovleen Mishra, Nitish Pandey, and Shashi Bhushan among others.
Junglee Pictures’ ‘Badhaai Do’ is directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, written by Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary.
Watch the song here:
Badhaai Do trailer revolves around a marital setting between Rajkummar and Bhumi, only to know that there are a lot of secrets between these two to unfold. Getting into a marriage of convenience and living as roommates is what leads to humorous situations between the pair, making this one a perfect family entertainer. The film will clash with Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan which will be releasing on Amazon Prime Video on the same day.
