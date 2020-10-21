  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Bandish Bandits fame Ritwik Bhowmik to replace Aamir Khan's son Junaid in Ishq's Hindi remake?

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan was reportedly supposed to feature in the remake of the Malayalam movie Ishq. But the case is not the same anymore.
5909 reads Mumbai
Bandish Bandits fame Ritwik Bhowmik to replace Aamir Khan's son Junaid in Ishq's Hindi remake?Bandish Bandits fame Ritwik Bhowmik to replace Aamir Khan's son Junaid in Ishq's Hindi remake?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan is reportedly gearing up for his Bollywood debut. Certain reports also suggested that he will be venturing into the industry with the Hindi remake of the Malayalam movie Ishq. Neeraj Pandey is reportedly supposed to produce the same. However, no official confirmation has been announced about the same. In the midst of all this, there has been another set of reports that state that junior Khan is not doing this particular project in question.

According to the latest report by TOI, it is Ritwik Bhowmik who is going to feature in the Hindi remake of Ishq. Yet again, there is no official confirmation about it. Rumour has it that Neeraj Pandey is impressed with Bhowmik’s performance in Bandish Bandits. The movie will be directed by Shashant Shah who is accredited with movies like Bajatey Raho, Chalo Dilli, and others. As revealed in the same report, it may not be the exact replica of the Malayalam version.

Talking about Junaid Khan, he had earlier worked as an assistant director in Rajkumar Hirani’s PK featuring his father Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, and late Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead roles. Meanwhile, Aamir is busy with the shooting schedule of his much-anticipated movie Laal Singh Chaddha. While his co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan has already completed her part of the shoot, he has a few more left to do. According to reports, the actor recently suffered a rib injury amidst the shooting schedule but continued his part after having taken painkillers. 

Also Read: Aamir Khan reveals about his son Junaid Khan’s Bollywood plans

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Times of India

You may like these
25 years of DDLJ: Aamir Khan thanks Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol & team for a movie that continues to charm the world
Aamir Khan impressed by Anurag Basu's Ludo trailer; Asks director, 'kab tak wait karna padega?'
Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan suffers rib injury during action sequence; Continues to shoot with painkillers
Aamir Khan mourns demise of his Lagaan costume designer Bhanu Athaiya: You will be missed Bhanuji
Aamir Khan wants to shoot a few more scenes with Kareena Kapoor as she wraps up shoot for Laal Singh Chaddha
Aamir Khan praises Akshay Kumar's 'outstanding' act in Laxmmi Bomb trailer: Wish it was releasing in theatres

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement