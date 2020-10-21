Bandish Bandits fame Ritwik Bhowmik to replace Aamir Khan's son Junaid in Ishq's Hindi remake?

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan was reportedly supposed to feature in the remake of the Malayalam movie Ishq. But the case is not the same anymore.

’s son Junaid Khan is reportedly gearing up for his Bollywood debut. Certain reports also suggested that he will be venturing into the industry with the Hindi remake of the Malayalam movie Ishq. Neeraj Pandey is reportedly supposed to produce the same. However, no official confirmation has been announced about the same. In the midst of all this, there has been another set of reports that state that junior Khan is not doing this particular project in question.

According to the latest report by TOI, it is Ritwik Bhowmik who is going to feature in the Hindi remake of Ishq. Yet again, there is no official confirmation about it. Rumour has it that Neeraj Pandey is impressed with Bhowmik’s performance in Bandish Bandits. The movie will be directed by Shashant Shah who is accredited with movies like Bajatey Raho, Chalo Dilli, and others. As revealed in the same report, it may not be the exact replica of the Malayalam version.

Talking about Junaid Khan, he had earlier worked as an assistant director in Rajkumar Hirani’s PK featuring his father Aamir Khan, , and late Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead roles. Meanwhile, Aamir is busy with the shooting schedule of his much-anticipated movie Laal Singh Chaddha. While his co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan has already completed her part of the shoot, he has a few more left to do. According to reports, the actor recently suffered a rib injury amidst the shooting schedule but continued his part after having taken painkillers.

Credits :Times of India

