Banita Sandhu 'grateful to immerse' herself in Bridgerton 3 as Miss Malhotra; drops BTS glimpses from sets

Dearest gentle reader, it's a proud moment for India as October fame Banita Sandhu made a striking appearance in Netflix's popular series Bridgerton Season 3 as Miss Malhotra.

The third season, part 1 of Bridgerton, was released today, May 16, and Banita's appearance made fans go gaga. The actress shared the behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets a while ago and penned a heartwarming gratitude note.

Banita Sandhu wins hearts with her Miss Malhotra role in Bridgerton 3

On May 16, taking to her Instagram account, Banita Sandhu shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of Bridgerton Season 3.

In the first picture, she can be seen looking mesmerizing in a white gown with a long feather in her hair. In the next, she posed with the author Julia Quinn. Notably, the series is based on Julia's book, which is the same name. The other pictures gave a glimpse of Banita clicking pictures with her co-stars, reading a book, and also showing a picture of Lady Whistledown's Society Papers.

Sharing the pictures, Sandhu wrote, "had a Ton of fun So grateful to have had the opportunity to immerse myself in the Bridgerton universe, being able to dress up and join the world of @juliaquinnauthor’s incredible characters. Thank you @netflix and @shondaland for a wonderful experience that I will forever cherish. Wish I could keep the costumes though."

Netizens react to Banita Sandhu's role as Miss Malhotra in Bridgerton Season 3

Part 1, having four episodes of Bridgerton Season 3, was released today, May 16. Banita Sandhu has made India proud by joining the cast of Bridgerton as Miss Malhotra.

Bridgerton lovers, who are on cloud nine after getting the third season, reacted to Banita's appearance in the series. Expressing their happiness, fans showered love on her. "banita sandhu in bridgerton ?? damnn why didnt i know about this" tweeted a fan.

Another excited lover of Banita and Bridgerton wrote, "banita sandhu in bridgerton???? WOW." A non-Indian fan also expressed her happiness and tweeted, "Oh that's banita sandhu I'm so happy for her, western series giving Indian women more diverse representation. I'm here for it."

More about Bridgerton 3

The American historical romance series' third season is about the love story between Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan). Viewers who already know that Lady Whistledown is Penelope eagerly awaiting part 2 of Bridgerton 3.

In the third season, Penelope will face the consequences of overhearing Colin, her longtime crush, declaring that he will never marry her. This season also focuses on the aftermath of Penelope's fallout with her best friend, Eloise Bridgerton (played by Claudia Jessie).

Banita Sandhu's work front

Apart from Bridgerton season 3, Banita Sandhu is gearing up for the release of Detective Sherdil. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial will have her alongside Diljit Dosanjh.

ALSO READ: When Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham title track in Bridgerton season 2 made fans go gaga