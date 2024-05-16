Banita Sandhu makes India proud by joining Bridgerton season 3 cast; Know details of her role

Banita Sandhu, known for her role in October, swiftly gained recognition in Bollywood following the success of AP Dhillon's popular single, With You. Now, for all Banita and Bridgerton fans, here's some exciting news. In Season 3, you'll have the chance of seeing British-Indian actress Banita Sandhu captivating audiences in the character of Miss Malhotra.

Yes, you heard that right! Banita Sandhu makes her debut in Bridgerton Season 3 alongside Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton, portraying the character of Miss Malhotra.

Banita Sandhu stars as Miss Malhotra in Bridgerton Season 3

The four episodes of Bridgerton Season 3 begin streaming today. Banita Sandhu made India proud by joining the cast of Bridgerton.Considered as a potential standout of the season, Miss Malhotra is expected to shake things up among the eligible bachelors and possibly disrupt the established social hierarchy.

Bridgerton is back for its third season, divided into two parts, with Part 1 set to premiere on May 16, 2024. Social media is already buzzing with fan theories and predictions for the upcoming season.

Sandhu, born to Indian parents in Wales, embarked on her acting journey in her youth, gracing local stage and film productions. Her breakthrough came with the 2018 Hindi film October, alongside Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, earning her widespread acclaim and recognition. Notable performances in Sardar Udham and Adithya Varma further solidified her reputation as a formidable talent in the industry. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

She also made an appearance in American television with a role in The CW's science fiction series Pandora in 2019.

More about Bridgerton

Shonda Rhimes' historical romance series' third season will delve into the love story between Colin Bridgerton (portrayed by Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (played by Nicola Coughlan). Previously, it was unveiled that Penelope was Lady Whistledown. In the upcoming season, Penelope will confront the consequences of overhearing Colin, her longtime crush, declaring he will never court her, along with the fallout from her friendship with Eloise Bridgerton (played by Claudia Jessie).

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Banita Sandhu on battling depression: With therapy & support, I am better equipped to handle it now