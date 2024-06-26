Banita Sandhu opens up on her limited screen time in Bridgerton season 3; ‘You have to put your ego…’

Actress Banita Sandhu made the country proud by featuring in Netflix's highly acclaimed show Bridgerton Season 3. She played the role of Miss Malhotra in the TV series. Despite her limited screen time, she managed to pull it off like a true diva, and it is safe to say that she totally nailed it. Recently, Sandhu opened up about why she agreed to be part of the show despite it not being a full-fledged role with extensive screen time.

Banita Sandhu talks about her limited screen time in Bridgerton Season 3 as Miss Malhotra

In a recent chat with News18, Banita talked about her role in the series. She mentioned that "sometimes you have to put your ego to the side" and expressed her gratitude for being a part of the show. She emphasized that it was never about the limited screen time of her character and highlighted the numerous bonuses that came from her participation.

She also pointed out that the series is the biggest TV show on Netflix and questioned who would decline such an opportunity. Banita added that being invited to work on set with an amazing team, wear beautiful costumes, and be part of a Shondaland production was an offer no one should refuse.

Banita Sandhu work front

On the work front, Banita Sandhu is a Welsh actress and she starred alongside Varun Dhawan in Shoojit Sircar’s 2018 film October. Sandhu also shared the screen space with Vicky Kaushal in Sardar Udham. The actress also featured with rumored boyfriend and singer AP Dhillon in the song With You.

Banita Sandhu talks about her rumored relationship with AP Dhillon

In an interview with BBC Asian Network, Banita Sandhu was questioned about the dating rumors. When asked if she was with him, she cleverly referenced the song's title by replying that she was with the interviewer at that moment. When further pressed about whether she was dating, she reiterated that she was with the interviewer.

The host then remarked that they made a nice couple, to which Banita responded appreciatively, saying it was sweet and thanked him.

