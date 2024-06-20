Banita Sandhu talks about Diljit Dosanjh's appearance on the Jimmy Fallon show; says 'he is one of a kind'

Actress Banita Sandhu, who has worked in a handful of films, like October and Sardar Udham Singh, gained attention after featuring in AP Dhillon's music video, With You, in 2023. Banita was recently seen in the third season of the Netflix series, Bridgerton. The actress is now collaborating with global music sensation, Diljit Dosanjh.

Banita Sandhu recently praised Diljit Dosanjh while talking about his latest musical performance on The Tonight Show, starring Jimmy Fallon.

Banita Sandhu talks about Diljit Dosanjh

In a recent interview with India Today, Banita Sandhu teased about her upcoming project with Diljit Dosanjh and admired the star for his contribution to the Punjabi music industry.

"I recently shot something with Diljit Dosanjh. I can’t talk much about it right now, but everyone will know soon. I’m in awe of what Diljit has done for Punjab and Punjabi artists at a global level," Banita said.

Talking about Diljit's performance on the show, the October actress expressed that it was quite a heartwarming moment to watch him sing there.

"..It made my heart so warm to see him represent our culture so beautifully. I don’t think anyone has done it like he has. He surely is one of a kind." she added.

Advertisement

Banita Sandhu's first collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh

Banita Sandhu's upcoming project is her second collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh. She worked with Diljit for the first time in his music video, Jind Mahi, which was released in 2018. The lyrics of the track were penned by Gurnazar.

Diljit Dosanjh is the first Indian artist to have performed on the Jimmy Fallon show

Diljit Dosanjh has now become the first Indian artist to perform on The Tonight Show, starring Jimmy Fallon. It was Diljit's debut on the show.

In a statement, the Punjabi star said that he was honoured to be invited as a guest on The Tonight Show.

"This is a dream come true, not just for me, but for all the Punjabi music lovers around the world," he added.

Best known for songs like Clash, Lover, Case, 5 Taara, and Proper Patola, to name a few, Diljit Dosanjh is truly "one of a kind".

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh gets into ‘Panjabi Aa Gaye Oye’ mode; shares glimpses from Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show sets