Bappi Lahiri admitted to the hospital after testing positive for COVID 19; Family seeks blessings of fans

Bappi Lahiri's spokesperson issued a statement and informed fans that the senior composer had tested positive for COVID 19. Further, it was also revealed that he was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital post testing COVID 19 positive.

Over the past few weeks, there has been a rise in the COVID 19 cases in the nation and many big celebs from Bollywood also have contracted the virus. Now, senior composer-singer, Bappi Lahiri also has tested positive for COVID 19, following which he was admitted to the hospital. In a statement issued by his family and spokesperson, it was informed that the senior composer had taken all precautions to avoid catching the virus. However, it was informed that he had tested positive for COVID 19.

The statement reads, "Despite utmost precautions, unfortunately, Mr. Bappi Lahiri has tested positive for Covid 19. He is under very good & expert care at the Breach Candy Hospital." Further, the family of the senior composer urged all those who came in contact with him to get themselves tested. "Bappi dada’s family requests All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure," the statement further reads.

Lastly, the statement also urged all fans and well-wishers to stay healthy amid the times and also to pray for his speedy recovery. "He seeks blessings & wishes of his fans, friends & everyone from India & abroad. On behalf of Bappi Da, we are passing his message to all his well-wishers and fans to stay healthy, stay blessed," the statement adds.

In the past few days, several restrictions have been put in place in Maharashtra amid the rising COVID 19 cases. In showbiz, apart from Bappi Lahiri, several stars like Kartik Aaryan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Vikrant Massey also tested positive for COVID 19. Amid this, a night curfew also was imposed by the Maharashtra government.

Wishing Bappi Lahiri a speedy recovery!

